POLITICS

Denmark’s new government sets 2045 climate neutrality target

Denmark’s new centre coalition says it is setting more ambitious climate targets.

Published: 15 December 2022 10:20 CET
Denmark will continue to pursue a CO2 tax on agriculture as it introduces new climate targets. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the new government which she will lead will raise Denmark’s climate ambitions.

Frederiksen confirmed new climate targets during the presentation of the new government platform on Wednesday.

In what Frederiksen called an “ambitious climate act”, the new government wants to make Denmark climate-neutral by 2045 and reduce CO2 emissions nationally by 110 percent compared to 1990 levels.

Both targets set higher criteria than existing climate goals. The previous target for climate neutrality was 2050.

“We are now more ambitious than we were before,” Frederiksen said.

The government will also pursue the existing policy of introducing a CO2 tax on agriculture and the aviation industry.

All three government parties – the Social Democrats, Moderates and Liberals – favour environmental levies on the two sectors. The Liberals were previously sceptical over the benefits of a CO2 emissions charge.

IMMIGRATION

New Danish government could relax family reunification rules

Denmark’s incoming government could break with years of strict immigration laws by easing family reunification rules.

Published: 14 December 2022 17:29 CET
According to the platform for the new government, which was presented on Wednesday, family reunification rules could be eased.

Rules for family reunification have often been criticised by Denmark’s national media, with a long series of individual cases reported, highlighting the harsh impact of the rules on the lives of individual couples.

Ostensibly intended to restrict immigration from Middle Eastern countries, the rules also frequently impact the ability of non-EU nationals from other parts of the world, and even Danes themselves, to establish a family life in Denmark.

Specifically, the new government wants to change language criteria applied in family reunification cases.

It also wants to halve the so-called “bank guarantee” (bankgaranti), a requirement which demands couples deposit a large sum of money with municipalities while the foreign partner is granted residence under family reunification rules.

It is currently unclear how an adjustment of the language rules will take form, with discussions only having a general nature so far.

The Social Democrats, Liberals and Moderates on Wednesday presented their joint platform for going into coalition government together after weeks of talks.

The current family reunification rules have been in place since 2018, when they were passed by the centre-right government led by Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who is now set to return to government as the leader of the Moderate party.

