WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark to abolish job centres in overhaul of unemployment system

Denmark’s new government plans to abolish the country’s municipal job centres, where people who receive unemployment benefits are regularly required to attend.

Published: 15 December 2022 15:15 CET
Denmark's new government plans to close down job centres like this one in Copenhagen in an overhaul of the unemployment system. Photo: Mathias Eis/Ritzau Scanpix

The job centres will be closed to give people not in employment more freedom and to allow municipalities more autonomy in their programmes to bring residents into the labour market, the government says.

The agreement for the new coalition government, presented on Wednesday, confirmed the plan to abolish job centres.

“We are closing down job centres. This is the end of cancer patients being chased around in municipalities in employment schemes that don’t work,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during Wednesday’s press briefing to present the government’s platform.

According to the agreement, the new government wants unemployed people to return to work more quickly than is currently the case and wants to cut spending on the area by 3 billion kroner by 2030.

The deal could mean that the membership-based unemployment insurance providers, A-kasser, and private companies play a larger role for people who are out of work for shorter periods.

“The remainder of the unemployment work should place higher priority on members of the public who have more difficulty finding a job,” the government agreement states.

“They will, instead, be encompassed by more dignified schemes with greater effects. Social welfare fraud will be met with a hard and notable consequence,” it states.

Abolition of job centres was a key election policy of the Liberal party, which has criticised them for being inefficient and a drain on resources.

Several thousand people in Denmark have received the basic form of unemployment benefit, kontanthjælp, for several years, news wire Ritzau writes.

Currently, 5 billion of the national budget of 12 billion for employment schemes is spent on job centres.

An analysis by the A-kasse Ase recently found that the centres have a “record” number of staff, during a time of historically low unemployment in Denmark.

DANISH TRADITIONS

Denmark’s new government slammed over plan to scrap public holiday

Plans by the new Danish government to scrap the Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) public holiday have received criticism from opposition political parties and priests.

Published: 15 December 2022 14:39 CET
In a decision which seems unlikely to be popular amongst the general public, the new government proposes removing a public holiday from the national calendar as part of its policy agreement, which was presented on Wednesday.

The holiday, Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) has existed since the 1600s and falls on the fourth Sunday after Easter, giving everyone who works in Denmark an additional long spring weekend.

It is also the weekend on which many young Danes attend their traditional confirmation ceremonies.

The new government says it wants to use money saved by scrapping the holiday to increase spending on defence.

The announcement has elicited what is possibly the first instance of far left- and right-wing parties both opposing a policy of the centrist coalition.

The leader of the far-right Nye Borgerlige party, Pernille Vermund, threatened to use a clause in the Danish Constitution to activate a referendum over the issue.

In a tweet, Vermund wrote that her party would use the Constitution if “the government wants to abolish Great Prayer Day, which for many of us Danes is associated with important traditions”.

Mai Villadsen, the lead political spokesperson from Denmark’s most left-wing party, Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), called the decision “really odd”.

“So normal, hard-working Danes must pay with their well-earned holiday so that those who have the most can get top bracket tax cuts and company tax cuts,” Villadsen tweeted in regard to the proposal before it was officially announced.

By abolishing the holiday, the new government is neglecting the needs of the Church of Denmark and young people who attend their confirmation ceremonies around the time of Great Prayer Day, the Danish Association of Priests (Præsteforeningen) said in comments to news wire Ritzau. 

“It’s a big day for confirmations – and will be in 2024 and 2025 because it’s planned a year in advance. There are a lot of priests who will have to restructure their plans,” the association’s chairperson Pernille Vigsø Bagge told Ritzau.

“People book restaurants, catering companies, tents and equipment up to five years in advance,” she said.

