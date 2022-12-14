Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

What’s it like to design toys at Denmark’s secretive Lego headquarters?

As a boy, Samuel Tacchi was crazy about Lego cranes. Now he designs them, under cloak-and-dagger secrecy, at the Danish group's headquarters where Santa has filled his sacks for decades.

Published: 14 December 2022 11:00 CET
Lego designer Samuel Tacchi from France, 34, shows a few designs at the Lego campus in Billund. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

At its ultra-modern flagship building in Billund, a visit to the offices where the design work is done is out of the question — the company is fiercely protective of its trade secrets.

But Tacchi, a 34-year-old Frenchman, lifts the veil a smidgen on the creative process, standing at a display featuring some of the brand’s colourful toy kits.

“I always start with a little sketch on paper about what I have in mind”, says Tacchi, who designs for the Lego Technic series.

“Then I start to build the technical layout: the drive train, steering, and starting to build with the function. And then I dive into the styling.”

“Then afterwards we dive into the computer.”

His office is a child’s dream come true, chock-a-block with Lego Technic pieces.

“We have an elements shelf behind our backs. It’s easy to reach and fix some elements, build them together and see if (our idea) works,” he says.

In his seven years with the company, Tacchi has helped create around 25 kits.

A family-owned company, Lego employs more than 20,000 people around the world — more than a quarter of them in Billund, which is also home to its oldest factory.

Here, in a huge hall where robots move about like in a choreographed dance, hundreds of thousands of pieces are manufactured each day.

Colourful plastic is moulded into familiar shapes: bricks, figurines, hair, dragon wings and tyres (Lego is reported to be the biggest tyre manufacturer in the world!)

Sorted and stored by model in large crates in an adjoining warehouse, the pieces are then sent to other factories to be included in kits.

An early toy fire engine is displayed next to the lettering ‘Leg Godt’ (Play Well), at the Lego Museum in Billund. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

While everything is made of plastic today, the toy empire was founded by a carpenter very conscious of the quality of the wood he used.

In 1932, in the middle of the Great Depression, Ole Kirk Kristiansen began making wooden toys, winning the favour of Danish children with his yo-yos.

“He sold the yo-yo to every child in Billund and… (when every child had one) he couldn’t sell anymore. But he still had them laying around,” explains Signe Wiese, Lego’s resident historian.

“So instead of throwing them out or just leaving them, he reused them. He split the yo-yos in half and he used them for wheels on wagons.”

Four years later, having given up on carpentry, he named his new company “Lego”, a contraction of the Danish “Leg godt”, which means “Play well”.

With a shortage of raw materials after World War II, Kirk Kristiansen gradually turned towards plastic and invested his life savings in an injection moulding machine.

“He was really fascinated with the technology and the machinery and the material itself,” says Wiese.

“So for him, it seems to have been a pretty easy decision, in spite of the fact that everyone was actually advising him against it.”

The idea for the bricks came later.

Initially they were made without Lego’s famed “clutch power” — the mechanism that makes it possible to click the bricks together.

The design was patented in 1958, paving the way for an endless catalogue of figures, shapes and kits.

Now, Lego is the biggest toymaker in the world, ahead of Japan’s Bandai Namca and US groups Hasbro and Mattel, according to market analysts Statista.

This year, Lego says its catalogue of toys is bigger than ever before, but refuses to disclose the exact number. Another trade secret…

DANISH TRADITIONS

EXPLAINED: How Denmark celebrates Saint Lucia Day

Every year in Denmark, on December 13th, you may see a procession of girls dressed in white, holding candles. This is the tradition of Saint Lucia Day, which is celebrated in kindergartens, schools and churches across Denmark.

Published: 9 December 2022 14:52 CET
Updated: 13 December 2022 09:04 CET
EXPLAINED: How Denmark celebrates Saint Lucia Day

Saint Lucia, also known in Denmark as Luciadag, Sankta Lucia or Santa Lucia, is celebrated on December 13th.

Saint Lucia, or Lucy, was a 3rd century Christian martyr from Italy whose name means light. 

Denmark adopted the celebration from Sweden, where Saint Lucia Day is a big event that has been celebrated since 1927.

Denmark introduced Saint Lucia Day in 1944 during the Second World War, to bring light and hope during a dark time.

The tradition of St Lucia Day is for girls, usually of school-age to dress in white and sing the Saint Lucia song, holding candles. One girl is chosen to portray the saint and wears a crown of candles (often real, not battery because this is Denmark) at the front of the procession.

The candles are believed to represent the fire which was used to try and sentence Saint Lucia to death.

The story goes that a young man, whom Lucia was meant to marry, had ordered her to be taken away because she had vowed herself to God instead of marriage. She spurned all worldly possessions and wanted to distribute her dowry to the poor. 

When the guards came to take Lucia away, they were unable to move her, even when they tried hitching her to a team of oxen. So they condemned her to death by fire but she could not be burned. Finally, she died by sword and upon her death became a Christian martyr, venerated each year on December 13th. 

St Lucia Procession, Denmark

A St Lucia procession from Niels Steensen’s Gymnasium, Copenhagen, 1996. Photo: Bjarke ørsted/NF/Ritzau Scanpix

The day marking Saint Lucia is not as dark as the story. It is more about bringing light into the dark winter days and feeling hyggeligt.

Schools, kindergartens, care homes and churches all hold Saint Lucia processions, which are usually held in the late afternoon or early evening.

The ‘Sankta Lucia’ song is always sung: if you want to hear a child-friendly version, you can find it here.

And of course there is a special Luciabolle (bun) to go with the occasion. These originate from Sweden, where they’re called lussebullar, are made with saffron and go nicely with a mug of gløgg (spiced mulled wine).

There are often Lucia parades in larger venues, such as the Tivoli gardens amusement park in Copenhagen, where over one hundred singers from local choirs are scheduled to take part this year.

For the past ten years, Copenhagen has also celebrated the day with a parade of hundreds of illuminated kayaks paddling through the harbours of Copenhagen while singing.

