Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

New government to be presented

Denmark will finally have a new government six weeks after inconclusive elections with a left-right alliance forged after tortuous negotiations, prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced last night.

Frederiksen told reporters that the political alliance was “what our country needs”, following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in legislative elections on November 1st.

“Both because of the crises we face — inflation, war in Europe — but also because we have to make decisions that force us to look at things differently,” she said.

A press briefing has been called today for 12pm, at which the agreement between the Social Democrats, Moderates and Liberals that forms the basis for the three-party government will be presented.

The agreement is likely to involve a lot of compromise on policy, given the opposing political wings of the participants. We’ll report the key points in an article on our website this afternoon.

Danish homeowners continue to restructure mortgages

It remains highly popular to restructure loans and take advantage of potential savings offered due to current interest rates, news wire Ritzau writes.

So far this year, lenders have issued 294,000 mortgage offers to homeowners and businesses according to data from reat estate organisation Finans Danmark. Almost 25,000 offers were made in October and November alone.

The vast majority of the offers are to people restructuring their mortgages and not to first-time buyers.

Danske Bank admits fraud and must pay $2 billion fine in US

Danske Bank, Denmark’s largest bank, has pleaded guilty to defrauding American banks in order to launder money from criminals in Russia and elsewhere into the US financial system and will forfeit $2 billion, the US Justice Department said yesterday.

The Danish bank misled US banks about its Estonia branch’s anti-money laundering controls so as to facilitate access to the US financial system for high-risk customers outside Estonia, including in Russia, the department said in a statement.

“Today’s guilty plea by Danske Bank and two-billion-dollar penalty demonstrate that the Department of Justice will fiercely guard the integrity of the US financial system from tainted foreign money — Russian or otherwise,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a statement reported by news wire AFP.

The bank was accused of laundering some 200 billion euros ($212 billion at today’s exchange rate) from 2007 to 2015. The scandal erupted in 2018.

Snow and sleet to fall throughout Wednesday

Parts of Denmark woke up to a thick layer of snow this morning. It’s a little warmer than it was earlier in the week, meaning the snow is softer and could fall as sleet. Great news if you want to make a snowman, but hazardous when patches of ice lurk under snow-covered road surfaces.

The wind will be light to moderate and temperatures will range from around 2 degrees below to 2 degrees above freezing.

It will be sub-zero during Wednesday night, meaning melted snow from the day could form ice, resulting in poor driving conditions.