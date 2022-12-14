Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark poised to present new coalition government

Danish party leaders will on Wednesday present the agreement between the Social Democrats, Moderates and Liberals that forms the basis for a new three-party government.

Published: 14 December 2022 10:00 CET
The Danish prime minister's residence, Marienborg, from where the new government will be presented on Wednesday. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark will finally have a new government six weeks after inconclusive elections with a left-right alliance forged after tortuous negotiations, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday evening.

Frederiksen told reporters that the political alliance was “what our country needs”, following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in legislative elections on November 1st.

“Both because of the crises we face — inflation, war in Europe — but also because we have to make decisions that force us to look at things differently,” she said.

The new government team will be announced on Thursday, she said, “made up of the Social Democrats, the Liberals and the Moderates”.

She spoke to the press after informing Queen Margrethe of the alliance.

Frederiksen said the new government would have “a lot of compromises, but above all, a lot of ambitions”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, which was strongly tipped to be part of the new coalition government, quit negotiations at the final hurdle, citing policy differences over climate and children’s welfare.

“We are in totally new and unchartered territory,” Robert Klemmensen, professor of political science at Lund University, told AFP.

“It’s extremely surprising — no one thought it would be possible to form this government.”

The last coalition government between the Social Democrats and the Liberals lasted just nine months, between 1978 and 1979.

But the Social Democrats — used to leading minority governments — are by far the largest party with 50 seats out of the 179 in Parliament.

While her government was largely hailed for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the November election was triggered by the country’s so-called mink crisis.

The affair erupted after the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country’s 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.

The decision turned out to be illegal, and the Social Liberal party propping up Frederiksen’s minority government threatened to topple it unless she called early elections to regain voters’ confidence.

The Social Liberals paid a price for the gamble, losing nine of their 16 seats.

In contrast it was the Social Democrats’ best election outcome in two decades, and allowed Frederiksen to enter negotiations from a position of strength.

Frederiksen and her Social Democrats had said even before the vote that they wanted to govern beyond traditional divisions.

They had to negotiate with the main Danish party on the political right, the Liberal Party, and the newly-formed centrist party, the Moderates, created by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The Moderates won more than nine percent of votes and Rasmussen insisted he wanted to be “the bridge” between the left and right.

The far-right has heavily influenced Danish politics in recent decades — but three populist parties together won just 14.4 percent of votes and have had little influence on the negotiations.

POLITICS

Denmark’s new government defends rare left-right alliance

Denmark's Social Democratic prime minister and the leader of the main right-wing party on Wednesday defended their new left-right coalition government, a rare alliance last seen 45 years ago.

Published: 14 December 2022 15:12 CET
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her allies on the left won a majority in a November 1st general election, but she chose instead to form a government with a small new centrist party and her traditional rival on the right, the Liberals.

“We are joining forces not because we couldn’t do otherwise, because we could have done something else”, Frederiksen told reporters at a press conference with the other two party leaders.

“But together we have made the decision to join forces. We choose each other at this point in our history,” she added.

Frederiksen is expected to present her cabinet on Thursday.

Danish media have described the coalition, which includes the centrist Moderates party recently founded by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, as historic.

The Social Democrats and Liberals have only governed together once before, for just over a year in 1978-1979.

The head of the Liberals, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, faced the toughest questioning at the press conference, after campaigning during the election to head a right-wing government and rejecting any notion of an alliance with Frederiksen.

“Should I let my pride get in the way… of doing what is right for Denmark?” he replied.

Frederiksen presented the new government’s priorities, which included an acceleration of Denmark’s defence investments after the invasion of Ukraine, and a faster reduction of CO2 emissions. The country now aims to be carbon neutral by 2045 instead of 2050.

The country of 5.9 million now also expects to reach NATO’s budget goal of 2 percent of GDP in 2030 three years earlier than planned.

The country will abolish a public holiday in order to finance the measure.

The new government also announced a tax reform, raising income taxes for the middle class, cutting taxes for high-earners, and introducing a new tax for very high earners.

In a country that has had strict curbs on immigration for the past 25 years, the government also said it would go ahead with previously announced plans to open asylum reception centres outside Europe, possibly in Rwanda, but said it prioritises working with the EU or other European countries on the plan.

