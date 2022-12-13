Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Why Danish jobs could be affected by unemployment in the UK

Unemployment has increased in the United Kingdom during the last two months. The trend has a potential knock-on effect for Denmark.

Published: 13 December 2022 12:59 CET
Why Danish jobs could be affected by unemployment in the UK
Christmas trees are a commodity exported by Denmark. The UK is the country's fourth-largest export market. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish companies export a high quantity of products to the UK meaning that rising unemployment on the other side of the North Sea could be bad news for the Danish jobs market.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports unemployment of 3.7 percent in the three-month period up to the end of October, a small increase from the 3.6 percent measured a month earlier.

Although the figure is not historically high, it reflects a difficult period for the UK’s economy. By comparison, unemployment in Denmark is 2.5 percent.

The situation could have a negative effect on the Danish jobs market, according to the senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer.

The UK is Denmark’s fourth-largest export market after the United States, Germany and Sweden, with exports to the UK making up 6 percent of all Danish exports last year.

“That means that around 65,000 Danish jobs are reliant on export to the United Kingdom,” Stramer told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“It is primarily jobs in the food and medicines sectors that are dependent on export to the UK,” he said.

Like Denmark, the UK is currently experiencing very high inflation. It is also seeing strikes by workers in a number of sectors.

Inflation in the UK is currently at around 11 percent, the highest level for around four decades. Electricity and foods are seeing extremely high prices.

READ ALSO: UK border strikes threaten Christmas travel chaos to and from Denmark

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Unemployment down in Denmark but analysts predict more without work

The number of people without work in Denmark fell slightly in October, with the total of 75,200 lower than September’s figure by 200.

Published: 30 November 2022 14:16 CET
Unemployment down in Denmark but analysts predict more without work

The data from Statistics Denmark therefore show a marginal decrease, which does not translate to a percentage drop in employment according to the agency.

That means 2.6 percent of Denmark’s workforce is still currently unemployed.

“The small drop in October is due to 300 fewer non-activated [not in return-to-work programmes, ed.] and 100 more activated jobseekers,” Statistics Denmark said.

Unemployment appears to still be trending downwards, which analyst Brian Friis Helmer of Arebejdernes Landsbank said was surprising.

“We have an economy that actually looks good but we have sky-high inflation and dreary economic forecasts. So it’s surprising that both unemployment and employment still seem to be withstanding this headwind,” he said.

But it is a matter of time before unemployment begins to creep upwards, according to senior economist Tore Stramer of the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv).

“The more forward-looking key metrics for the labour market have unfortunately begun to wobble considerably in recent months,” Stramer said.

“The number of available job notices has fallen by around 22 percent since February and the number of redundancy notices has meanwhile increased to the highest level since the coronavirus crisis in 2020,” he said in a written comment to news wire Ritzau.

The economist said he expects unemployment to go up by between 25,000 and 50,000 by the end of 2023.

An additional 20,000 people could lose their jobs in 2024, he said.

The construction and hospitality sectors could be amongst the most vulnerable,” he said.

Another analyst, Sydbank senior economist Søren Kristensen, also told Ritzau he believes unemployment will go up but said a slight cooling down of the labour market might be beneficial. Denmark is currently experiencing a labour shortage in several sectors.

“But we are concerned this might be a case of more than just a cooling-off,” he said.

“We expect a fall in employment figures of more than 60,000 persons during the course of 2023. They won’t all show up as being unemployed persons but we could easily end up in a situation where interest and inflation combine to catapult the number of unemployed people to over 100,000,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS