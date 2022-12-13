Why Danish jobs could be affected by unemployment in the UK

Danish companies export a high quantity of products to the UK meaning that rising unemployment on the other side of the North Sea could be bad news for the Danish jobs market.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports unemployment of 3.7 percent in the three-month period up to the end of October, a small increase from the 3.6 percent measured a month earlier.

Although the figure is not historically high, it reflects a difficult period for the UK’s economy. By comparison, unemployment in Denmark is 2.5 percent.

The situation could have a negative effect on the Danish jobs market, according to the senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer.

The UK is Denmark’s fourth-largest export market after the United States, Germany and Sweden, with exports to the UK making up 6 percent of all Danish exports last year.

“That means that around 65,000 Danish jobs are reliant on export to the United Kingdom,” Stramer told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“It is primarily jobs in the food and medicines sectors that are dependent on export to the UK,” he said.

Like Denmark, the UK is currently experiencing very high inflation. It is also seeing strikes by workers in a number of sectors.

Inflation in the UK is currently at around 11 percent, the highest level for around four decades. Electricity and foods are seeing extremely high prices.

