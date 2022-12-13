Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Overnight talks between likely government partners, train disruptions and wolf studies are among the latest news in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 13 December 2022 09:03 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A wolf in captivity at Copenhagen Zoo. File photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Four parties in government talks overnight 

The Liberals (Venstre), Moderates and Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) were all in talks with the Social Democrats and leader Mette Frederiksen into the late hours, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Cars remained parked at the PM’s residence, Marienborg, overnight, suggesting marathon talks according to TV2.

“It looks like they are in a phase where they stay sitting down until they are finished,” broadcaster DR’s political analyst Jens Ringberg said.

We’ll report any announcements should they be made today.

Trains across Zealand disrupted due to signalling breakdown

Several sections of the rail network on Zealand are affected by disruptions related to signalling this morning, DR writes.

Trains between Køge, Næstved and Nykøbing Falster have been replaced by buses, with normal service delayed until at least 9am but possibly later. Services from Næstved to Helsingør via Ringsted and Roskilde are running normally.

The best place to stay updated on the situation is DSB’s website. Passengers whose journeys are delayed by more than 30 minutes can apply for compensation via the operator’s guarantee scheme.

Authority confirms it did not send Brexit reminder letters

We’ve recently reported that a large number of British nationals who moved to Denmark in 2020 could lose their residency rights because they did not receive notification from the immigration agency SIRI that they needed to apply for an updated residence document post-Brexit.

In 2021, SIRI sent letters reminding British nationals resident in Denmark that they needed to apply for a new residence permit by the end of that year, but many people who moved in 2020 never received the letters and subsequently missed the deadline.

SIRI has confirmed to The Local that it did not send the letters to people who moved to Denmark from the UK after January 2020 — meaning many people affected by the situation were not directly notified.

There’ll be a full report on this on our website later today.

READ ALSO:

Researchers track down wolf and fit it with GPS neck band

A research group will be able to closely keep an eye on a wolf in the West Jutland wild for the next couple of years after successfully capturing it and fitting it with a tracking device, news wire Ritzau writes.

The wolf is the first in Denmark to be tracked this way and data gathered will help Aarhus University scientists improve knowledge of the species’ habits and behaviour in the Danish wild.

Around 30 wolves are estimated to live in the wild in Denmark. Wolves were first detected again in 2012 after being absent from the country for two centuries.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Reaction to a political U-turn with parties close to forming government, a sign the inflation curve may have peaked and other news from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 12 December 2022 09:06 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Liberal leader reverses course on PM Frederiksen and gets mixed reaction from own party 

It’s a few weeks now since the Liberal (Venstre) party changed its pre-election stance of refusing to consider governing with acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats.

This weekend saw a new reversal of a pre-election promise by party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who now says he will no longer support a judicial review of Frederiksen’s handling of the 2020 mink crisis.

The government was rebuked in an inquiry into the crisis earlier this year but the scandal lives on as a political issue, with many parties still calling for judicial review. The Liberals were one of these parties prior to the election, meaning the review would likely have gone ahead with a parliamentary majority calling for it. That has now changed because Ellemann-Jensen says he no longer wants the review.

The Liberal leader admitted this weekend that the reversal is a “clear break of election promises” and the response from his own party has been mixed as other parties tore into the Liberals following the announcement.

A government agreement between the Social Democrats and Liberals, as well as the Moderate party, is looking more likely than ever after the weekend’s developments and we’ll keep you updated with any announcements regarding a new government.

Inflation curve shows first sign of peaking

Prices of consumer goods and services were up 8.9 percent on average in November compared to November 2021.

Although this is a severe figure for inflation, it is less than the one-year inflation figure of 10.1 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in October.

It is also the first time since December 2021 that the inflation measure is lower than the previous month’s inflation, the stats bureau said in a latest report.

Lower prices for gas, electricity, diesel and petrol in November compared to the previous month can be credited for the lower inflation rate.

Maersk hires new CEO from own ranks

Danish freight giant Maersk will have a new figurehead from January after Vincent Clerc was appointed to replace Søren Skou, news wire Ritzau reports.

Clerc has worked for the shipping company for 25 years and currently heads its Ocean & Logistics division.

Ice cold Arctic air makes Denmark feel like a freezer

After a weekend of snow and ice, more sub-zero weather is forecast for the coming week.

The Nordic country can expect “a week with daytime frost in many places, and nights will be ice cold. In some place we could be under 10 degrees below zero (Celsius),” meteorologist Thor Hartz of national met office DMI told Ritzau.

Snowfall could occur throughout the week while temperatures will be below zero every night. Jutland is expected to see the coldest temperatures.

Air from the Arctic region is the cause of the biting wintry weather according to Hartz.

SHOW COMMENTS