Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Four parties in government talks overnight

The Liberals (Venstre), Moderates and Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) were all in talks with the Social Democrats and leader Mette Frederiksen into the late hours, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Cars remained parked at the PM’s residence, Marienborg, overnight, suggesting marathon talks according to TV2.

“It looks like they are in a phase where they stay sitting down until they are finished,” broadcaster DR’s political analyst Jens Ringberg said.

Trains across Zealand disrupted due to signalling breakdown

Several sections of the rail network on Zealand are affected by disruptions related to signalling this morning, DR writes.

Trains between Køge, Næstved and Nykøbing Falster have been replaced by buses, with normal service delayed until at least 9am but possibly later. Services from Næstved to Helsingør via Ringsted and Roskilde are running normally.

The best place to stay updated on the situation is DSB’s website. Passengers whose journeys are delayed by more than 30 minutes can apply for compensation via the operator’s guarantee scheme.

Authority confirms it did not send Brexit reminder letters

We’ve recently reported that a large number of British nationals who moved to Denmark in 2020 could lose their residency rights because they did not receive notification from the immigration agency SIRI that they needed to apply for an updated residence document post-Brexit.

In 2021, SIRI sent letters reminding British nationals resident in Denmark that they needed to apply for a new residence permit by the end of that year, but many people who moved in 2020 never received the letters and subsequently missed the deadline.

SIRI has confirmed to The Local that it did not send the letters to people who moved to Denmark from the UK after January 2020 — meaning many people affected by the situation were not directly notified.

Researchers track down wolf and fit it with GPS neck band

A research group will be able to closely keep an eye on a wolf in the West Jutland wild for the next couple of years after successfully capturing it and fitting it with a tracking device, news wire Ritzau writes.

The wolf is the first in Denmark to be tracked this way and data gathered will help Aarhus University scientists improve knowledge of the species’ habits and behaviour in the Danish wild.

Around 30 wolves are estimated to live in the wild in Denmark. Wolves were first detected again in 2012 after being absent from the country for two centuries.