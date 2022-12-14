For members
How sick leave pay in Denmark compares to other countries in Europe
Your right to paid time off when you’re unwell varies considerably from country to country. From how many days you can take to whether you’ll get your full salary and when you need a doctor’s note, here’s how the rules in Denmark compare to elsewhere in Europe.
Published: 13 December 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 14 December 2022 18:18 CET
What’s it like to design toys at Denmark’s secretive Lego headquarters?
As a boy, Samuel Tacchi was crazy about Lego cranes. Now he designs them, under cloak-and-dagger secrecy, at the Danish group's headquarters where Santa has filled his sacks for decades.
Published: 14 December 2022 11:00 CET
