When will reduced inflation in Denmark mean lower food prices?

Inflation in Denmark was lower in November than in October, the first time since 2021 that the figure has fallen from the preceding month. But experts warn that this may not be apparent in prices paid by consumers.

Published: 12 December 2022 17:55 CET
Inflation is down in Denmark, but supermarket prices are still up for the time being. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

Up to six months can go by before the effects of lower inflation are reflected in everyday prices, an expert said on Monday after the national stats agency Statistics Denmark reported a drop in inflation had occurred in November compared to October.

“It will take up to half a year before we see an effect in the form falling food prices in shops,” Henning Otte Hansen, senior consultant with the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Food and Resource Economics told news wire Ritzau.

A decline in electricity and gas prices experienced last month is one factor in the lower inflation in November, senior analyst Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen of Danske Bank said.

Energy prices have since begun to climb again, partly due to the onset of winter weather.

Raw foods may also be falling in price and helping to reduce inflation, according to Otte Hansen.

“We are seeing cheaper and cheaper agricultural raw products and that will also rub off on final food prices within a relatively short time,” he said.

“But a certain lag must be accounted for from when we get cheaper raw materials to getting cheaper foods,” he said.

However, increases to the price of some foods may begin to flatten out as soon as January, he said.

“But the underlying conditions in the form of cheaper agricultural raw materials, a good harvest in several parts of the world and cheaper transport are positive signs we will get cheaper foods,” he said.

Lower prices in the energy sector also have a knock-on impact on food prices, he noted.

Consumer rights organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk said that it expects the price of food to drop in accordance with energy prices, but not immediately.

“Although general price increases have actually fallen quite markedly, the price of foods has still gone up by 0.5 percent and that means it will still get more expensive to shop at the supermarket,” the organisation’s senior economist Morten Bruun Pedersen said.

Pedersen sounded a more optimistic note than Otte Hansen, however, and said that some price drops could be seen by February.

Although inflation has taken a step backwards, it is still far higher than what would be considered a normal level for price increases year-on-year.

Inflation of around 1-2 percent has been around the normal level seen in recent years.

Inflation down in Denmark but forecasts tentative for 2023

Inflation took a step backwards in Denmark in November but the cost of food and fuel remains high.

Published: 12 December 2022 12:46 CET
Prices of consumer goods and services were up 8.9 percent on average in November compared to November 2021.

Although this is a severe figure for inflation, it is lower than the one-year inflation figure of 10.1 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in October.

It is also the first time since December 2021 that the inflation measure is lower than the previous month’s inflation, the stats bureau said in a latest report.

“It’s a gigantic relief that inflation is finally falling,” senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“Danes have this year faced the worst inflation for 40 years and it has eaten away at people’s wallets,” he said.

“Price increases have made it around 40,000 kroner more expensive for an average Danish family in annual costs,” he added in written comments.

Lower prices for gas, electricity, diesel and petrol in November compared to the previous month can be credited for the lower inflation rate, according to senior analyst Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen of Danske Bank.

“Today’s numbers correspond to an average family with children paying 3,250 kroner more each month on their regular costs compared to a year ago,” she wrote in a comment.

Although inflation has taken a step backwards, it is still far higher than what would be considered a normal level for prices increases year-on-year.

Inflation of around 1-2 percent has been around the normal level seen in recent years.

Higher inflation means that consumers’ have lower purchasing power than previously.

Forecasts for inflation trends in coming months remain tentative despite the encouraging nature of the latest figures, Borre said.

“Energy prices define the direction to a huge extent and we have recently seen how quickly energy prices can go up,” he said.

“And it’s certainly not unlikely they could go up even more,” he said.

Hansen said she expected inflation for December to be up again as energy prices rise. However, a marked drop can be expected for inflation in 2023.

That is in part because the comparison to 12 months earlier will be with prices that were already high, rather than pre-inflation prices.

“In addition, there is still a large uncertainty about the outlook for electricity and gas prices during both this winter and next,” she said.

