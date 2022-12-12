Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Reaction to a political U-turn with parties close to forming government, a sign the inflation curve may have peaked and other news from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 12 December 2022 09:06 CET
Snow and frost can be expected to continue in Denmark this week. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Liberal leader reverses course on PM Frederiksen and gets mixed reaction from own party 

It’s a few weeks now since the Liberal (Venstre) party changed its pre-election stance of refusing to consider governing with acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats.

This weekend saw a new reversal of a pre-election promise by party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who now says he will no longer support a judicial review of Frederiksen’s handling of the 2020 mink crisis.

The government was rebuked in an inquiry into the crisis earlier this year but the scandal lives on as a political issue, with many parties still calling for judicial review. The Liberals were one of these parties prior to the election, meaning the review would likely have gone ahead with a parliamentary majority calling for it. That has now changed because Ellemann-Jensen says he no longer wants the review.

The Liberal leader admitted this weekend that the reversal is a “clear break of election promises” and the response from his own party has been mixed as other parties tore into the Liberals following the announcement.

A government agreement between the Social Democrats and Liberals, as well as the Moderate party, is looking more likely than ever after the weekend’s developments and we’ll keep you updated with any announcements regarding a new government.

Inflation curve shows first sign of peaking

Prices of consumer goods and services were up 8.9 percent on average in November compared to November 2021.

Although this is a severe figure for inflation, it is less than the one-year inflation figure of 10.1 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in October.

It is also the first time since December 2021 that the inflation measure is lower than the previous month’s inflation, the stats bureau said in a latest report.

Lower prices for gas, electricity, diesel and petrol in November compared to the previous month can be credited for the lower inflation rate.

Maersk hires new CEO from own ranks

Danish freight giant Maersk will have a new figurehead from January after Vincent Clerc was appointed to replace Søren Skou, news wire Ritzau reports.

Clerc has worked for the shipping company for 25 years and currently heads its Ocean & Logistics division.

Ice cold Arctic air makes Denmark feel like a freezer

After a weekend of snow and ice, more sub-zero weather is forecast for the coming week.

The Nordic country can expect “a week with daytime frost in many places, and nights will be ice cold. In some place we could be under 10 degrees below zero (Celsius),” meteorologist Thor Hartz of national met office DMI told Ritzau.

Snowfall could occur throughout the week while temperatures will be below zero every night. Jutland is expected to see the coldest temperatures.

Air from the Arctic region is the cause of the biting wintry weather according to Hartz.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Faroese elections, continuing traffic woes, and a new peak for electricity prices are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:15 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Faroese to form new government after elections 

The Faroese Social Democrats (or Javnaðarflokkurin) took home 9 out of 33 mandates in the Faroe Island’s December 8th elections, making them the largest party in the parliament (Lagting). 

Party leader Aksel Johannesen is expected to be able to form a government, newswire Ritzau reports — he’ll be courting the two other parties that had joined the Faroese Social Democrats in opposition, Tjóðveldi and Framsókn, to reach the 18 mandates necessary to govern. 

Danish airport closes 

Central Jutland (not South Denmark, where Billund Airport is located) will soon be without an airport after the last flights take off on December 9th, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

Between low demand and high fuel costs, Karup Airport simply isn’t profitable, according to Danish Air Transport, the company that’s run the airport for the past seven years. Pre-COVID, the airport served about 120,000 passengers a year, while in 2022, that number plummeted to just 20,000 according to TV2. 

Local officials say the Central Jutland airport should receive state aid, like the Bornholm and Sønderborg airports. 

Denmark scraps recommendation to isolate after positive COVID test 

As of December 8th, the Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) no longer considers COVID an illness of special concern. It’s a remarkable announcement ahead of the winter holidays, when the coronavirus and flu often spike, and the same week the Danish infectious disease agency reported an increase in COVID infections and hospitalisations.

 “We can now take even more steps towards normal conditions in relation to the Covid-19 response in both the community and the health service,” the Health Authority’s acting head of department Line Raahauge Hvass said in the statement.

“There is no longer any need for very specific requirements for Covid-19 in relation to other diseases, for example for a person with a positive Covid-19 test to isolate for at least four days,” she said.

It’s a popular move among the Danish political parties. Per Larsen, spokesman for the Conservatives, told DR he welcomes the loosening of restrictions and  was certain the winter flu and corona seasons will go well if Danes remember hand hygiene. (This represents a grave misunderstanding of how COVID-19 is spread three years into the pandemic — since it’s airborne, handwashing will have little to no effect.) 

READ MORE: Denmark’s health authority scraps isolation guidelines for Covid-19

Traffic accidents continue as icy conditions persist 

Southern Denmark and Zealand both report highway accidents on the morning of December 9, and with sleet and snow in today’s forecast, traffic conditions are unlikely to improve in the next several days. 

The Danish Meteorological Institute says hazardous road conditions are likely to continue through the weekend as the temperatures hover around freezing and additional precipitation is forecast. 

READ MORE: Essential rain gear for a wet Danish winter

Denmark sees highest electricity prices in months 

On December 9th, Danish consumers can look forward to the highest average electricity price since September, broadcaster TV2 reports

Not counting VAT, tariffs, and tax, a kilowatt-hour of energy from the Nordic electricity exchange will set you back just over 3 kroner. That’s still a far cry from August’s record of 4.3 kroner per. kilowatt-hour. 

Another wrinkle is that prices will fluctuate less during the day than normal, TV2 says, making it harder to schedule your dishwasher or laundry machine cycle during a time when prices are cheaper. 

