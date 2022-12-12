Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Liberal leader reverses course on PM Frederiksen and gets mixed reaction from own party

It’s a few weeks now since the Liberal (Venstre) party changed its pre-election stance of refusing to consider governing with acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats.

This weekend saw a new reversal of a pre-election promise by party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who now says he will no longer support a judicial review of Frederiksen’s handling of the 2020 mink crisis.

The government was rebuked in an inquiry into the crisis earlier this year but the scandal lives on as a political issue, with many parties still calling for judicial review. The Liberals were one of these parties prior to the election, meaning the review would likely have gone ahead with a parliamentary majority calling for it. That has now changed because Ellemann-Jensen says he no longer wants the review.

The Liberal leader admitted this weekend that the reversal is a “clear break of election promises” and the response from his own party has been mixed as other parties tore into the Liberals following the announcement.

A government agreement between the Social Democrats and Liberals, as well as the Moderate party, is looking more likely than ever after the weekend’s developments and we’ll keep you updated with any announcements regarding a new government.

Inflation curve shows first sign of peaking

Prices of consumer goods and services were up 8.9 percent on average in November compared to November 2021.

Although this is a severe figure for inflation, it is less than the one-year inflation figure of 10.1 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in October.

It is also the first time since December 2021 that the inflation measure is lower than the previous month’s inflation, the stats bureau said in a latest report.

Lower prices for gas, electricity, diesel and petrol in November compared to the previous month can be credited for the lower inflation rate.

Maersk hires new CEO from own ranks

Danish freight giant Maersk will have a new figurehead from January after Vincent Clerc was appointed to replace Søren Skou, news wire Ritzau reports.

Clerc has worked for the shipping company for 25 years and currently heads its Ocean & Logistics division.

Ice cold Arctic air makes Denmark feel like a freezer

After a weekend of snow and ice, more sub-zero weather is forecast for the coming week.

The Nordic country can expect “a week with daytime frost in many places, and nights will be ice cold. In some place we could be under 10 degrees below zero (Celsius),” meteorologist Thor Hartz of national met office DMI told Ritzau.

Snowfall could occur throughout the week while temperatures will be below zero every night. Jutland is expected to see the coldest temperatures.

Air from the Arctic region is the cause of the biting wintry weather according to Hartz.