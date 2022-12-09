For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What are the new family reunification rules for parents of Danish children?
A judgment from the European Court of Justice has caused the Danish Immigration Service to ease its rules on family reunification applications for Danish-international couples with a Danish citizen child.
Published: 9 December 2022 12:14 CET
The new family reunification rules came into affect on 14th October 2022. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix
