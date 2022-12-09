Read news from:
Over 1.5 million Danes vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 during late 2022

Denmark’s winter influenza vaccination campaign has seen a high level of uptake with over 1.5 million people receiving Covid-19 and influenza vaccines.

Published: 9 December 2022 13:54 CET
People at a vaccination centre in Aalborg in 2021. The Danish Health Authority says it is pleased with Covid-19 and influenza vaccine uptake this autumn. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The vaccination figures were released by the Danish Health Authority three months into the winter vaccination programme, which began in September.

Around 1.9 million people have received a Covid-19 vaccination since September 15th, with 1.6 million vaccinated against influenza.

The demographic to receive the highest number of vaccinations is senior citizens.

Around 89 percent of people over the age of 85 have been vaccinated with a Covid-19 booster jab, according to the Health Authority figures. Some 80 percent have been vaccinated against influenza.

“We are naturally pleased about the high uptake for this autumn’s vaccinations,” Danish Health Authority deputy director Steen Dalsgård Jespersen said.

“That means that there is a general understanding by the public for our recommendation to accept the offer of vaccination. And that we have been successful overall with our vaccine effort,” he said.

A high proportion of people in other age groups eligible for the vaccine also chose to receive it, according to the health authority.

Some 77 percent of people between the ages of 50 and 84 received the Covid-19 booster. For influenza, the percentage is 80 percent.

Denmark has one of the highest vaccination rates for Covid-19 in the Nordic region as well as in Europe, according to the Danish Health Authority.

Despite the vaccination programme, and with isolation requirements for Covid-19 now dropped, infection numbers are expected to increase this winter.

“We therefore recommend everyone is in the target group for a vaccine who has not yet accepted the offer to make sure they do so in good time and therefore within the next couple of weeks,” Jespersen said.

Under Denmark’s vaccination programme for Covid-19, all people over the age of 50 are offered a booster or “fourth dose” of the vaccine this winter.

People under 50 can also be offered vaccination if they are in risk groups for serious illness.

Those not eligible for the booster can still receive one under a paid scheme.

Several groups are also eligible for free influenza vaccination.

Denmark considers moving outpatient nurses to night shifts to ease shortage

Danish hospitals could ask nurses that usually work in outpatient services to cover night and weekend shifts in an effort to ease a lack of staff cover.

Published: 5 December 2022 14:23 CET
The Danish Regions, the elected bodies which operate hospitals in Denmark’s five regions, are considering a plan to require nurses who work at outpatient clinics to fill night and weekend shifts in hospitals, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The policy would aim to prevent hospital nurses — particularly those working in intensive care, surgery, and emergency departments — from leaving the public system for more favourable working conditions at private clinics. 

Nurses in departments with shift rotas bear the brunt of a nurse labour shortage, meaning many must take on an untenable number of night and weekend shifts as many of their colleagues leave, according to the report.

“The lack of staff is currently the biggest challenge for the health service and a more transparent and fair rota, in which staff have an input on their schedules, is one of the most important keys to becoming a more attractive place of work and retaining personnel,” Stephanie Lose, chair of the Southern Denmark regional council and vice-president of the Danish Regions, told Jyllands-Posten.

“We have to share the heavy on-call load on to more shoulders, and our clear message is that all hospitals must work with this systematically in all areas, otherwise we will not achieve our goal,” she said.

The Danish Regions want to base the plan on a model already used in the South Denmark region, according to Jyllands-Posten.

This would mean staff having rotas with at least eight weeks’ notice, and weekend shifts no more often than every third week.

The Regions also propose that nurses employed in outpatient clinics spend a third of their working time on the schedule in an inpatient ward.

The leader of Danish trade union for nurses DSR, Grete Christensen, did not dismiss the prospect in comments to Jyllands-Posten.

Christensen warned against forcing all hospitals and departments to comply with a defined model, however.

She said that the essence of the problem is a lack of nurses in the public health system.

