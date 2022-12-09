Over 1.5 million Danes vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 during late 2022

The vaccination figures were released by the Danish Health Authority three months into the winter vaccination programme, which began in September.

Around 1.9 million people have received a Covid-19 vaccination since September 15th, with 1.6 million vaccinated against influenza.

The demographic to receive the highest number of vaccinations is senior citizens.

Around 89 percent of people over the age of 85 have been vaccinated with a Covid-19 booster jab, according to the Health Authority figures. Some 80 percent have been vaccinated against influenza.

“We are naturally pleased about the high uptake for this autumn’s vaccinations,” Danish Health Authority deputy director Steen Dalsgård Jespersen said.

“That means that there is a general understanding by the public for our recommendation to accept the offer of vaccination. And that we have been successful overall with our vaccine effort,” he said.

A high proportion of people in other age groups eligible for the vaccine also chose to receive it, according to the health authority.

Some 77 percent of people between the ages of 50 and 84 received the Covid-19 booster. For influenza, the percentage is 80 percent.

Denmark has one of the highest vaccination rates for Covid-19 in the Nordic region as well as in Europe, according to the Danish Health Authority.

Despite the vaccination programme, and with isolation requirements for Covid-19 now dropped, infection numbers are expected to increase this winter.

“We therefore recommend everyone is in the target group for a vaccine who has not yet accepted the offer to make sure they do so in good time and therefore within the next couple of weeks,” Jespersen said.

Under Denmark’s vaccination programme for Covid-19, all people over the age of 50 are offered a booster or “fourth dose” of the vaccine this winter.

People under 50 can also be offered vaccination if they are in risk groups for serious illness.

Those not eligible for the booster can still receive one under a paid scheme.

Several groups are also eligible for free influenza vaccination.

