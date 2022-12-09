Read news from:
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

​​Danish word of the day: Krænket

Today's word of the day was born out of a medieval code of honour, but its application today is very modern.

Published: 9 December 2022 15:20 CET

What is krænket?

The word krænket describes when someone considers themselves to have had their personal honour attacked in words or action. 

At krænke, the verb formcan also mean ‘to violate’, as in a violation of someone’s rights. De har krænket mine rettigheder means ‘they violated my rights’. 

The word has been used as an adjective for centuries, but primarily in the verb form. The Swedish equivalent, kränka, is derived from Old Swedish kränkia, meaning ‘to weaken, disgrace, or transgress’. That verb is taken from the Low German krenken, ‘to weaken’.

But the history of krænket does not end here.

Why do I need to know krænket?

The word has gained new life and meaning in modern Danish debates on issues including gender and race, where it has become an epithet aimed at someone who feels disparaged for supposedly no legitimate reason. 

Krænket, then, no longer describes simply a person who has actually been dishonoured, but someone whose opponents wish to mock them for being upset about something. 

For example, someone complaining about what they consider a to be discrimination against another person or group of people might find themselves being disparaged for feeling krænket or being krænkelsesparat (roughly “easily offended”). The subtext is that they care more about being right over a political correctness issue than they do about the people who might have been affected.

In return, this criticism may be rejected as a deflection tactic from the complainants legitimate grievance.

Whether you feel krænket, or have in fact been krænket it is not a nice word to use about someone else. 

Try not to krænke anyone, but do alert the proper authorities if you feel that someone has krænket your rights: in some contexts its meaning is very close to chikaneret, meaning to be harassed.

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Sludder

Today’s word can be hard to understand.

Published: 7 December 2022 19:10 CET
What is sludder? 

Sludder has its roots in the verb at sludre, meaning to speak in a way that makes no sense, is difficult to understand or is incoherent.

It can also mean to chat informally about interesting everyday topics.

Sludder is the noun form of this, so it means talk or statements that are nonsensical, illogical or incoherent. “A load of rubbish”, to use a colloquial British phrase.

Similarly to the verb form, it can also be the noun for informal chat about a topic considered to be relatively safe ground.

Although it sounds similar to the word for sleet, slud, there’s no immediate connection between the two.

Why do I need to know sludder?

There are a number of ways you might hear sludder deployed by Danes in casual conversation.

For example, someone might exclaim sludder! in the middle of a sentence if they realised they’ve got some detail wrong, like a name or a date, and need to correct themselves.

In a more confrontational situation, another person’s statement might be described as sludder, for example during a political debate.

A sludder for en sladder (literally, “nonsense in exchange for gossip”) uses sludder in combination with a similar sounding word, sladder, which means gossip. The expression means an evasive or noncommittal answer to a question, or sometimes a discussion about something inconsequential.

Examples

Vi ses kl. 16… ej sludder! Jeg får først fri kl. 19.

I’ll see you at 4pm… no that’s nonsense! I don’t finish work until 7.

Der er jo sludder at påstå, at det sjældent blæser i Danmark.

It’s nonsense to claim it’s rarely windy in Denmark.

Vi fik lige en sludder for en sladder, men så skulle jeg videre.

We had a quick chat, but then I had to go.

