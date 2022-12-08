Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Which Nordic country has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees?

Over 165,000 displaced persons from Ukraine have been granted temporary protection in the Nordic countries during the last nine months.

Published: 8 December 2022 14:10 CET
Which Nordic country has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees?
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and the Baltic and Nordic countries (minus Denmark) at a press briefing in November 2022. Photo: VALENTYN OGIRENKO / POOL / AFP

A new report from the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR breaks down the number of Ukrainian refugees granted asylum by each of the Nordic countries since their country was invaded by Russia in February.

The report is based on materials including interviews with authorities in each of the countries in the Nordic region.

Sweden is the Nordic country to have taken in the most Ukrainian refugees, with a total of 47,700. Second is Finland with 43,000, followed by Denmark with 34,700.

Norway has granted asylum to 31,000 Ukrainians and 1,700 are in Iceland.

Sweden is also the most populous country in the region with around 10.4 million people as of 2021. Denmark has just under 6 million people, with 5.4 million living in Norway.

The populations of Finland and Iceland are 5.5 million and 370,000 respectively.

The refugees taken in by each of the countries are granted protection under either national laws or the EU’s temporary asylum directive from 2001, which has been used for the first time in response to the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Why is Denmark treating Ukrainian refugees differently to those from Syria?

“Even though we want a quick end to the war, we must assume the conflict could be protracted and that many Ukrainians will stay here,” the report’s author, Anna Berlina, said according to Danish news wire Ritzau.

The temporary EU directive, which was activated on March 4th, was recently extended until March 4th 2024. According to the report, the EU is likely to further extend its directive until March 2025.

The directive requires EU member states to comply with a number of minimum criteria relating to access to health services, the labour market and education.

Denmark’s Ukrainian refugees are covered by a special “Ukrainian law” (Ukrainerlov) adopted by parliament in March.

Berlina said a long-term strategy is needed for refugees from Ukraine.

“This shows the necessity for a long-term plan for how we can best help Ukrainian refugees that have come to the Nordics,” she said.

READ ALSO: Denmark could see new influx of Ukrainian refugees 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

‘Bloody package’ sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark

The Ukrainian Embassy in Copenhagen has received a package containing blood, media in the Nordic country reported on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 15:34 CET
'Bloody package' sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed to news wire Reuters that the Copenhagen embassy had received the package, with a similar package also received at Ukraine’s embassy in Romania.

Ukrainian embassies across Europe have received similar packages in recent days.

The contents of the packages have included eyes from pigs and cows. It is unclear whether this was the case for the package that arrived in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Police told broadcaster TV2 that it had not received a report of the incident from the Ukrainian Embassy.

A number of Ukraine’s other embassies in Europe have received letter bombs or false letter bombs.

Responsibility for sending the packages has so far not been claimed, but the Ukrainian foreign ministry has speculated that they may have been sent by Russia.

“To all those who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies, I say please relax, don’t waste your time and money for postage. You’ll achieve nothing,” Kuleba told CNN.

Embassies in Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy are among those to have received bloody packages containing animal eyes last week, while the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid received a letter bomb. The bomb caused minor injuries to security staff.

Six letter bombs in total have been found in Spain.

SHOW COMMENTS