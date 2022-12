‘Bloody package’ sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark

Ukraine’s embassy in Copenhagen has received a ‘bloody package’ as part of a spate of animal parts and letter bombs being sent to Ukrainian diplomats across Europe.

“To all those who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies, I say please relax, don’t waste your time and money for postage. You’ll achieve nothing,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN.

READ MORE: ‘Bloody package’ sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark

Court: Danish woman can’t be legal parent of surrogate-born child

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled a Danish woman’s rights were not violated when Denmark refused to make her the legal parent of twins born through surrogacy, newswire Ritzau reports. However, the decision did violate the rights of the children, the court found.

While her husband is the biological father of the children and has full parental rights, the woman can’t be allowed to legally adopt the children because of Danish legislation against paying for surrogacy.

The married couple say the surrogate mother, who carried the children in Ukraine in 2013, received only 200 euros per month to cover the cost of the pregnancy. However, the Danish government asserts that 32,000 euros paid to a fertility clinic in Ukraine went partially to the surrogate mother.

The consideration for the children is the most important,” says Frank Høgholm Pedersen, a University of Copenhagen law professor who researchers surrogacy. “The consideration that no payment may take place cannot trump the children’s right to have their de facto parents recognized as legal parents.”

READ MORE: Danish sperm banks want to end ban on home insemination

Sleet sweeps Denmark

The Danish Meteorological Institute predicts heavy snow and sleet for much of Denmark on Wednesday, particularly the north of Jutland and West and North Zealand, where up to 15 cm can fall in 6 hours.

Copenhagen barely escapes the “heavy” snow predictions but could still see a couple centimeters, the DMI says.

The thermometer will hover just around freezing, and coupled with warmer ground temperatures there’s a possibility for ice on the roads. The Danish Road Directorate has preemptively salted the roads ahead of the snowfall, they tell Ritzau.

Slow down and give cars on the road an extra wide birth, experts advise.