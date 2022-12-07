Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Denmark salts roads with snow and sleet forecast

Road authorities in Denmark say they are salting surfaces ahead of expected snowfall on Wednesday.

Published: 7 December 2022 11:57 CET
Denmark salts roads with snow and sleet forecast
Snow in Aalborg on Wednesday. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Motorists preparing to drive on Wednesday afternoon should prepare for snow or sleet with conditions around freezing, the Danish Met office DMI said.

DMI issued early on Wednesday a warning for heavy snow in much of northern and eastern Jutland, the Great Belt Bridge region and western and northern Zealand.

In a later update on Wednesday, the warning was limited to areas of Zealand.

“The most important thing is to prepare your car for these winter journeys. That means removing all the snow from windscreens and making sure windows are demisted, so you can see properly,” Søren W. Rasmussen, auto editor with motorists’ organisation FDM’s magazine Motor, told news wire Ritzau.

‘Heavy’ snowfall as alerted by DMI means that over 15 centimetres of snow falls within a six-hour period.

Air temperature will be around freezing, meaning much of the snow could take the form of sleet. Ground temperature is also relatively high, meaning snow has less chance of taking on the ground.

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said it was prepared to salt roads in advance of forecast snow in affected areas.

“When snowfall is imminent we do a salting ahead of the snow, so the salt works on the snow in the first instance,” operations manager Carina Meldgaard Frandsen told news wire Ritzau.

The roads authority also has the option of using snow plows where necessary.

Despite this, snow will increase the likelihood of slippery and hazardous roads on Wednesday afternoon. Rasmussen advised motorists to keep a greater distance than usual in traffic and to reduce speeds.

“It’s simply related to snow and ice on the road meaning that friction is reduced and you therefore need a longer distance to brake,” he said.

Most areas will receive between two and eight centimetres of snow according to DMI. Local areas may see heavier coatings.

READ ALSO: Driving in Denmark: When should you change to winter tyres?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Denmark’s November snow not expected to last

Snow that carpeted Denmark on Sunday and Monday will melt over the next few days, according to forecasters, meaning traffic disruptions will be short-lived.

Published: 21 November 2022 17:38 CET
Denmark’s November snow not expected to last

Temperatures will be above freezing for most of this week, the Danish met office DMI said on Monday.

While the temperatures are expected to remain above zero, there may still be some risk of icy roads during the night and early mornings, the agency said.

Several accidents and disruptions related to hazardous roads were reported on Monday morning but conditions had improved by later in the day, the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said.

“The positive degrees have [already] made a difference, that’s for sure,” Jakob Riis-Petersen of the roads agency said.

“A combination of plus degrees and no rain or snow has helped,” he said.

Difficult conditions could return again on Tuesday, he also said.

“But it depends on what happens with precipitation. But so far it doesn’t look like there will be large amounts,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS