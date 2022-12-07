Read news from:
DRIVING IN DENMARK

Could Denmark follow Dutch example and reduce motorway speed limits?

Several municipalities in Denmark are reported to be considering reducing the speed limit in motorways to 110 kilometres per hour.

Published: 7 December 2022 18:38 CET
Local authorities in some parts of Denmark would like to reduce motorway speed limits. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The municipalities, located on the island of Funen, said on Tuesday that they could reduce speed limits on broad sections of the E20 motorway from 130 to 110 kilometres per hour, broadcaster DR writes.

The Ministry of Transport told DR it regularly receives requests from municipalities who want to reduce motorway speed limits locally.

The plan has received criticism from motorists’ organisation FDM, which says it would increase transport times and thereby become an economic expense.

But calculations from the Netherlands, where similar policies have been adopted, show that benefits can outweigh costs, DR reports.

The Netherlands has in recent years implemented lower motorway speed limits during the day, with the maximum speed in motorways now 100 kilometres per hour between 6am and 7pm, and 130 kilometres per hour outside of those times.

Calculations drawing on CO2 emissions, fuel consumption and safety – as well as economic costs related to increased journey times – weigh in favour of the slower speeds, a researcher told DR.

“If you subtract the disadvantages from the advantages, you get a positive effect of 525 million euros per year. So if the government wants to maximise welfare for the public, it should consider reducing the speed,” Bert van Wee, professor in transport policy at the Delft University of Technology, said to DR.

The positive effects apply both to the national GDP and individual costs, DR writes.

Van Wee said he would expect the results seen in the Netherlands to be reproducible in Denmark.

A Danish expert told DR that, while reduction of speed limits in some locations could be beneficial, the possible benefits should be considered.

“Based on numbers where there is a general measure across the country to reduce speed limits to 110 purely for climate purposes, these show it would be an expensive way to benefit the climate,” University of Copenhagen transport researcher Mogens Fosgerau said.

The difference in population density between the Netherlands and Denmark is a significant factor, he also said.

“In that sense the Netherlands is not like us. They have a lot of congestion on the roads and that’s an important difference,” he said.

WEATHER

Denmark salts roads with snow and sleet forecast

Road authorities in Denmark say they are salting surfaces ahead of expected snowfall on Wednesday.

Published: 7 December 2022 11:57 CET
Denmark salts roads with snow and sleet forecast

Motorists preparing to drive on Wednesday afternoon should prepare for snow or sleet with conditions around freezing, the Danish Met office DMI said.

DMI issued early on Wednesday a warning for heavy snow in much of northern and eastern Jutland, the Great Belt Bridge region and western and northern Zealand.

In a later update on Wednesday, the warning was limited to areas of Zealand.

“The most important thing is to prepare your car for these winter journeys. That means removing all the snow from windscreens and making sure windows are demisted, so you can see properly,” Søren W. Rasmussen, auto editor with motorists’ organisation FDM’s magazine Motor, told news wire Ritzau.

‘Heavy’ snowfall as alerted by DMI means that over 15 centimetres of snow falls within a six-hour period.

Air temperature will be around freezing, meaning much of the snow could take the form of sleet. Ground temperature is also relatively high, meaning snow has less chance of taking on the ground.

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said it was prepared to salt roads in advance of forecast snow in affected areas.

“When snowfall is imminent we do a salting ahead of the snow, so the salt works on the snow in the first instance,” operations manager Carina Meldgaard Frandsen told news wire Ritzau.

The roads authority also has the option of using snow plows where necessary.

Despite this, snow will increase the likelihood of slippery and hazardous roads on Wednesday afternoon. Rasmussen advised motorists to keep a greater distance than usual in traffic and to reduce speeds.

“It’s simply related to snow and ice on the road meaning that friction is reduced and you therefore need a longer distance to brake,” he said.

Most areas will receive between two and eight centimetres of snow according to DMI. Local areas may see heavier coatings.

READ ALSO: Driving in Denmark: When should you change to winter tyres?

