Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A bomb threat at Copenhagen Airport, negotiations inching toward a broad government, and a lawsuit over negative interest rates are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 08:20 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Tivoli in Aarhus has debuted an artificial ice rink to save on energy costs. (Photo: Bo Amstrup/Rizau Scanpix)

Plane evacuated at Copenhagen airport after bomb threat 

Officials at Copenhagen Airport received a bomb threat shortly before a plane arrived from Poland on the evening of December 5th, Espen Godiksen of the Copenhagen police tells newswire Ritzau. 

Passengers were cleared from the plane and 30-40 of the 71 people aboard the craft were held at the airport until 7:40am the subsequent morning for police to examine their checked luggage, according to broadcaster TV2.

No explosives have been found, but Godiksen says police will remain on site for “a long time.” Godiksen declined to comment on the seriousness of the threat. 

READ MORE: Tips for short-haul foreign travel from Denmark this Christmas 

A strong ‘maybe’ from Liberals to joining government 

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, chairman of the Liberals (Venstre), now says his party is “maybe” on the path to joining Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats in a government that includes both red and blue bloc parties. 

According to TV2’s political commentator Noa Redington, Jensen is likely being coy about the prospects of a central government. 

The parties and their leaders “are probably further along in the process than we know at the moment,” Redington says. “It would be strange if they are not finished before Christmas.” 

However, there’s still time for everything to “collapse,” Redington says. “Then we’re back to square one.” 

READ MORE: Danish Liberal party demands ‘high ambitions’ from Social Democrats 

Watchdog sues Jyske Bank over ‘unreasonable’ negative interest rates

The Danish Consumer Ombudsman plans to take Jyske Bank to court for charging negative interest rates on certain types of accounts — such as pension funds and children’s savings — that penalise customers for withdrawing money early. 

Since 2020, most Danish banks have charged negative interest on some accounts, effectively charging customers to store money. Many banks ended the policy in August of this year amid record-setting interest rate hikes, though Jyske Bank kept theirs negative. 

The Ombudsman’s office will make the case that bank should refund improperly-charged negative interest rates to customers. Jyske Bank denies any wrongdoing. 

READ MORE: End of negative interest rates at (some) Danish banks 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

The Conservatives leave government negotiations and a 'draft' among nursing staff are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 5 December 2022 08:12 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Conservatives bow out of government negotiations 

Over the weekend, the Conservative party walked out after weeks of negotiations with Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats. 

Conservative chairman Søren Pape Poulsen announced the departure on Facebook. “At the end of the day, I don’t think [joining a government with Frederiksen and the Social Democrats] is compatible with the promises we made in the election campaign and what I’ve said about such a government. Politics is also very much about credibility,” Poulsen wrote. 

Christine Cordsen, a political correspondent at broadcaster DR, sees the move as strategic. “If the Liberals end up joining the government — which is very likely —then Pape will have the opportunity to take on the role of opposition leader in the remnants of the blue bloc and perhaps use it to revive the Conservatives,” Cordsen says. 

What the Liberal Party wants from government negotiations 

On December 6th, the current government negotiations will have tied the all-time record for Denmark’s longest ever with the 35-day negotiation of 1975. But the Liberal Party (Venstre) is still holding out for more concessions from Frederiksen and the Social Democrats. 

Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen points to changes to the top tax bracket as a party priority, though that’s been a non-starter for the Social Democrats. 

Newswire Ritzau reports the Liberals also hope to lower inheritance tax as well as income taxes for Denmark’s most modest earners. 

READ MORE: ‘Topskat’: What is Denmark’s high income tax bracket?

Nurses ‘drafted’ for hospital shifts 

The Danish Regions plan to require nurses who work at outpatient clinics  to fill night and weekend shifts in hospitals, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

Hospital nurses — particularly those working in intensive care, surgery, and emergency departments —bear the brunt of the nurse labour shortage, taking on an untenable number of night and weekend shifts as many of their colleagues leave the public system for more favourable working conditions at private clinics. 

The Regions propose that nurses employed in outpatient clinics “spend a third of their working time on the duty schedule in an inpatient ward,” according to Ritzau. 

“We have to share the heavy on-call load on to more shoulders, and our clear message is that all hospitals must work with this systematically in all areas, otherwise we will not achieve our goal,” Stephanie Lose, chair of the Region of Southern Denmark’s regional council and vice-president of the Danish Regions, told J-P.

READ MORE: Denmark takes ‘far too long’ to approve qualifications of foreign medics, nurses 

SHOW COMMENTS