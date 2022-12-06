Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Plane evacuated at Copenhagen airport after bomb threat

Officials at Copenhagen Airport received a bomb threat shortly before a plane arrived from Poland on the evening of December 5th, Espen Godiksen of the Copenhagen police tells newswire Ritzau.

Passengers were cleared from the plane and 30-40 of the 71 people aboard the craft were held at the airport until 7:40am the subsequent morning for police to examine their checked luggage, according to broadcaster TV2.

No explosives have been found, but Godiksen says police will remain on site for “a long time.” Godiksen declined to comment on the seriousness of the threat.

A strong ‘maybe’ from Liberals to joining government

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, chairman of the Liberals (Venstre), now says his party is “maybe” on the path to joining Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats in a government that includes both red and blue bloc parties.

According to TV2’s political commentator Noa Redington, Jensen is likely being coy about the prospects of a central government.

The parties and their leaders “are probably further along in the process than we know at the moment,” Redington says. “It would be strange if they are not finished before Christmas.”

However, there’s still time for everything to “collapse,” Redington says. “Then we’re back to square one.”

Watchdog sues Jyske Bank over ‘unreasonable’ negative interest rates

The Danish Consumer Ombudsman plans to take Jyske Bank to court for charging negative interest rates on certain types of accounts — such as pension funds and children’s savings — that penalise customers for withdrawing money early.

Since 2020, most Danish banks have charged negative interest on some accounts, effectively charging customers to store money. Many banks ended the policy in August of this year amid record-setting interest rate hikes, though Jyske Bank kept theirs negative.

The Ombudsman’s office will make the case that bank should refund improperly-charged negative interest rates to customers. Jyske Bank denies any wrongdoing.

