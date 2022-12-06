For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A bomb threat at Copenhagen Airport, negotiations inching toward a broad government, and a lawsuit over negative interest rates are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 6 December 2022 08:20 CET
Tivoli in Aarhus has debuted an artificial ice rink to save on energy costs. (Photo: Bo Amstrup/Rizau Scanpix)
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The Conservatives leave government negotiations and a 'draft' among nursing staff are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 5 December 2022 08:12 CET
