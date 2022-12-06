Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

How close is Denmark to getting a new government?

The Liberal party is “possibly” close to an agreement with the Social Democrats on forming a government, its leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has said, suggesting five weeks of talks since the election may be close to producing a result.

Published: 6 December 2022 13:32 CET
Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and the Liberal (Venstre) party remain in talks to form a government with the Social Democrats. Photo:Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The Liberals and the Social Democrats, led by incumbent prime minister Mette Frederiksen, usually lead opposing blocs in the Danish parliament bet look increasingly likely to break new political ground by entering government together.

Ellemann-Jensen said the two parties are “doing something right” as they move closer to forming a centre coalition.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Of course we’re breaking election promises. I campaigned to become prime minister, and that didn’t happen,” Ellemann-Jensen said.

“I have to accept that. I can be fed up about it but I can also choose to say that I will now try to get the best out of the mandates the Liberals have,” he said to broadcaster TV2.

Prior to the election, Ellemann-Jensen said he “did not trust” Frederiksen and ruled out going into government with the Social Democrats. The comment was in relation to criticism of Frederiksen over the 2020 mink scandal, for which she and her government received official rebukes following an inquiry.

“But I can easily get confidence in friends who have made mistakes in the past. But that means both sides must want [to build trust]. And I have that wish, and my impression is that Mette Frederiksen does too,” he said.

Frederiksen stated before the election that she would try to form a government across the political centre and continued to pursue that aim after left wing or ‘red bloc’ parties took a narrow one-seat victory in the November 1st vote.

Ellemann-Jensen said it was a “fact” that Frederiksen will continue as prime minister.

But he has stressed the Liberals will make “ambitious” demands in return for supporting a Social Democrat-led government.

READ ALSO: Danish Liberal party demands ‘high ambitions’ from Social Democrats

That could mean Social Democratic concessions on tax cuts, including to the topskat top-end tax bracket.

Denmark on Tuesday equalled the record – set in 1975 – for the longest amount of time taken to form a government after an election.

Ellemann-Jensen said he was relaxed as to the prospects of a government being in place by Christmas.

POLITICS

Danish Liberal party demands ‘high ambitions’ from Social Democrats

Liberal (Venstre) party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has said ambitions “above normal” should be aimed for in talks to form a government across the political centre.

Published: 5 December 2022 13:06 CET
Danish Liberal party demands ‘high ambitions’ from Social Democrats

On December 6th, ongoing negotiations to form a government will tie the all-time record for Denmark’s longest ever with the 35-day negotiation of 1975.

But the Liberal party is still holding out for more concessions from Frederiksen and the Social Democrats, its leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said after another major party on the right, the Conservatives, quit the talks over the weekend.

“The Liberals will continue negotiations with the Social Democrats in the coming days,” Ellemann-Jensen wrote on Twitter.

“If the Liberals are to commit to an agreement with the Social Democrats – whether in opposition or in government – the content of that agreement should be above the usual level of political ambition,” he said.

Ellemann-Jensen has cited to changes to the top tax bracket as a party priority, though that’s been a non-starter for the Social Democrats. 

The Liberals also hope to lower inheritance tax as well as income taxes for Denmark’s most modest earners, newswire Ritzau reports.

The withdrawal of the Conservatives means the Liberals are the only party on the right who could realistically enter government with the Social Democrats.

Six of the 12 parties elected to parliament at the election now remain in government talks with the Social Democrats.

These are the Liberals, Liberal Alliance and Danish People’s Party from the ‘blue bloc’ and the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) and Socialist People’s Party (SF), from the red bloc side. The centrist Moderates are the final party.

READ MORE: ‘Topskat’: What is Denmark’s high income tax bracket?

