How close is Denmark to getting a new government?

The Liberals and the Social Democrats, led by incumbent prime minister Mette Frederiksen, usually lead opposing blocs in the Danish parliament bet look increasingly likely to break new political ground by entering government together.

Ellemann-Jensen said the two parties are “doing something right” as they move closer to forming a centre coalition.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Of course we’re breaking election promises. I campaigned to become prime minister, and that didn’t happen,” Ellemann-Jensen said.

“I have to accept that. I can be fed up about it but I can also choose to say that I will now try to get the best out of the mandates the Liberals have,” he said to broadcaster TV2.

Prior to the election, Ellemann-Jensen said he “did not trust” Frederiksen and ruled out going into government with the Social Democrats. The comment was in relation to criticism of Frederiksen over the 2020 mink scandal, for which she and her government received official rebukes following an inquiry.

“But I can easily get confidence in friends who have made mistakes in the past. But that means both sides must want [to build trust]. And I have that wish, and my impression is that Mette Frederiksen does too,” he said.

Frederiksen stated before the election that she would try to form a government across the political centre and continued to pursue that aim after left wing or ‘red bloc’ parties took a narrow one-seat victory in the November 1st vote.

Ellemann-Jensen said it was a “fact” that Frederiksen will continue as prime minister.

But he has stressed the Liberals will make “ambitious” demands in return for supporting a Social Democrat-led government.

That could mean Social Democratic concessions on tax cuts, including to the topskat top-end tax bracket.

Denmark on Tuesday equalled the record – set in 1975 – for the longest amount of time taken to form a government after an election.

Ellemann-Jensen said he was relaxed as to the prospects of a government being in place by Christmas.