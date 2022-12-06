Fighter aircraft scrambled in response to Copenhagen Airport bomb threat

The military command, Forsvarskommandoen, confirmed the response to news wire Ritzau.
“The military last night sent two F-16s into the air in connection with a threat to a civilian aircraft that was approaching Copenhagen Airport,” it said.
“The two F-16s remained at Copenhagen Airport for a period of time until the passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft,” it added, saying it had no further comment.
Copenhagen Police received a bomb threat against the aircraft shortly before 10pm on Monday.
The flight landed at Copenhagen Airport soon after and its passengers disembarked.
Police investigation of the aircraft on Tuesday morning did not result in the discovery of any explosives, according to Ritzau.
