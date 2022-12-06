Read news from:
Danish word of the day: Julekalender

Advent calendars in Denmark come in all shapes, sizes and formats.

Published: 6 December 2022 17:18 CET

What is a julekalendar?

Julekalender is a relatively straightforward word to decipher. It’s a compound of the Danish words for Christmas (jul) and calendar (kalender). Put together, they mean Christmas calendar, but more accurately translate to advent calendar.  

As with most advent calendars, they begin on December 1st and end on the day when the country celebrates Christmas. In Denmark, this is Christmas Eve, December 24th. 

What really sets Danish Christmas calendars apart from the rest is that they don’t just come in the form of little boxes containing chocolates or small gifts. 

They also come in other formats, most notably the Scandinavian tradition of julekalender televisiona shows. Norway, Sweden and Denmark all these popular festive mini-series, with short episodes which are broadcast each day and are aimed at adults and children alike. 

Why do I need to know julekalendar?

These short blasts of Christmas cheer are a much-loved tradition in Denmark, and many will watch the advent show they grew up with every year into adulthood. 

You might have heard of some of the more famous ones including Jul på Vesterbro, Jesus og Josephine and Alletiders jul.

By far the most famous though is The Julekalender, produced and performed by comedy writing trio De Nattergale in 1991. Some of the characters (the nisser or elves, to be specific) speak in an invented and very funny blend of English and Danish. As a result, the series became very quotable and has become a staple part of Christmas culture in Denmark.

Public broadcaster DR shows classic and new julekalendere on its website each Christmas. 

Danish word of the day: Marcipangris

For when you hog the Christmas party prizes.

Published: 5 December 2022 17:03 CET
What is marcipangris? 

marsipangris, or marzipan pig, is just that: a pig figurine made out of marzipan, often covered in chocolate.

This delicious confectionary animal pops up in various sizes in many supermarkets, confectionery, and speciality shops in Denmark during the festive season, and is also commonly referred to as a julegris (“Christmas pig”).

The marcipangris is popularly used as a prize given to the winner of Christmas games at holiday gatherings. The classic Christmas game with which it is associated is the risalamande challenge. 

Risalamande is a hugely popular cold rice sweet mixed with whipped cream, vanilla and chopped almonds and served with cherry sauce.

By tradition, one whole almond is left in the mix, which is then spooned into everyone’s bowls when it’s time to have dessert after Christmas dinner.

Whoever finds the whole almond wins a present (the mandelgave or “almond gift”), which is customarily a julegris. The game is often fixed so that a child (or children) wins the prize.

Why do I need to know marcipangris?

According to Videnskab.dk, the “almond gift” custom originated in France, but risalamande – despite its French-sounding name – is very much Danish.

That is because increasingly creative ways to make meals using rice emerged in Denmark after rice became a more inexpensive ingredient in the 1800s.

Meanwhile, it was tradition to slaughter a pig to give fresh (rather than salted) meat for the Christmas meal, despite the popularity of duck as a Danish Christmas dinner staple in later years.

As such, there is some sense in the link between a pig and a sweet-tasting Christmas treat.

