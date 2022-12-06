For members
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY
Danish word of the day: Julekalender
Advent calendars in Denmark come in all shapes, sizes and formats.
Published: 6 December 2022 17:18 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Advent calendars in Denmark come in all shapes, sizes and formats.
For when you hog the Christmas party prizes.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments