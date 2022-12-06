Read news from:
UKRAINE

‘Bloody package’ sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark

The Ukrainian Embassy in Copenhagen has received a package containing blood, media in the Nordic country reported on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 15:34 CET
The Ukrainian Embassy in Copenhagen, pictured in February 2022. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed to news wire Reuters that the Copenhagen embassy had received the package, with a similar package also received at Ukraine’s embassy in Romania.

Ukrainian embassies across Europe have received similar packages in recent days.

The contents of the packages have included eyes from pigs and cows. It is unclear whether this was the case for the package that arrived in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Police told broadcaster TV2 that it had not received a report of the incident from the Ukrainian Embassy.

A number of Ukraine’s other embassies in Europe have received letter bombs or false letter bombs.

Responsibility for sending the packages has so far not been claimed, but the Ukrainian foreign ministry has speculated that they may have been sent by Russia.

“To all those who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies, I say please relax, don’t waste your time and money for postage. You’ll achieve nothing,” Kuleba told CNN.

Embassies in Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy are among those to have received bloody packages containing animal eyes last week, while the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid received a letter bomb. The bomb caused minor injuries to security staff.

Six letter bombs in total have been found in Spain.

UKRAINE

Denmark could see new influx of Ukrainian refugees 

Denmark and other countries in Europe could see new refugees arrive from Ukraine this winter due to intensified Russian bombing campaigns, according to reports.

Published: 1 December 2022 12:54 CET
Russian attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure have caused significant damage and NATO is telling European countries to prepare to receive more refugees ahead of a harsh winter, broadcaster DR reports

In response, municipal governments in Denmark are calling for a new strategy to distribute Ukrainian refugees across the country.

Currently, the Danish Immigration Service uses a ‘distribution key’ to decide where to settle refugees — as it stands, larger municipalities are expected to host a number of refugees proportional to their population. 

But Copenhagen Municipality said it is short of housing and wants the system to be modified.

“They should look at where there are municipalities in the country with empty houses where people can be accommodated, and then distribute according to that instead of distributing according to the size of the municipalities,” Jens-Kristian Lütken, Copenhagen Municipality’s elected committee leader for employment and integration, told DR. 

“If there is a new wave of displaced people from Ukraine, they will initially be staying in hotel rooms,” he said. 

Thus far, 34,945 Ukrainian refugees have been granted temporary protection in Denmark, DR writes. The number is far below initial projections of up to 100,000 from spring 2022. 

