‘Bloody package’ sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed to news wire Reuters that the Copenhagen embassy had received the package, with a similar package also received at Ukraine’s embassy in Romania.

Ukrainian embassies across Europe have received similar packages in recent days.

The contents of the packages have included eyes from pigs and cows. It is unclear whether this was the case for the package that arrived in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Police told broadcaster TV2 that it had not received a report of the incident from the Ukrainian Embassy.

A number of Ukraine’s other embassies in Europe have received letter bombs or false letter bombs.

Responsibility for sending the packages has so far not been claimed, but the Ukrainian foreign ministry has speculated that they may have been sent by Russia.

“To all those who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies, I say please relax, don’t waste your time and money for postage. You’ll achieve nothing,” Kuleba told CNN.

Embassies in Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy are among those to have received bloody packages containing animal eyes last week, while the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid received a letter bomb. The bomb caused minor injuries to security staff.

Six letter bombs in total have been found in Spain.