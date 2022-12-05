Read news from:
Austria
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

The Conservatives leave government negotiations and a 'draft' among nursing staff are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 5 December 2022 08:12 CET
Legoland has opened for Christmas with models of iconic Danish landmarks, including this tiny Nyhavn scene. (Photo: Bo Amstrup/ Ritzau Scanpix

Conservatives bow out of government negotiations 

Over the weekend, the Conservative party walked out after weeks of negotiations with Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats. 

Conservative chairman Søren Pape Poulsen announced the departure on Facebook. “At the end of the day, I don’t think [joining a government with Frederiksen and the Social Democrats] is compatible with the promises we made in the election campaign and what I’ve said about such a government. Politics is also very much about credibility,” Poulsen wrote. 

Christine Cordsen, a political correspondent at broadcaster DR, sees the move as strategic. “If the Liberals end up joining the government — which is very likely —then Pape will have the opportunity to take on the role of opposition leader in the remnants of the blue bloc and perhaps use it to revive the Conservatives,” Cordsen says. 

What the Liberal Party wants from government negotiations 

On December 6th, the current government negotiations will have tied the all-time record for Denmark’s longest ever with the 35-day negotiation of 1975. But the Liberal Party (Venstre) is still holding out for more concessions from Frederiksen and the Social Democrats. 

Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen points to changes to the top tax bracket as a party priority, though that’s been a non-starter for the Social Democrats. 

Newswire Ritzau reports the Liberals also hope to lower inheritance tax as well as income taxes for Denmark’s most modest earners. 

Nurses ‘drafted’ for hospital shifts 

The Danish Regions plan to require nurses who work at outpatient clinics  to fill night and weekend shifts in hospitals, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

Hospital nurses — particularly those working in intensive care, surgery, and emergency departments —bear the brunt of the nurse labour shortage, taking on an untenable number of night and weekend shifts as many of their colleagues leave the public system for more favourable working conditions at private clinics. 

The Regions propose that nurses employed in outpatient clinics “spend a third of their working time on the duty schedule in an inpatient ward,” according to Ritzau. 

“We have to share the heavy on-call load on to more shoulders, and our clear message is that all hospitals must work with this systematically in all areas, otherwise we will not achieve our goal,” Stephanie Lose, chair of the Region of Southern Denmark’s regional council and vice-president of the Danish Regions, told J-P.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Falling unemployment, the Danish government refusing to accept debt payments from citizens, and plans for a fully swimmable Copenhagen harbour are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 2 December 2022 08:29 CET
Danish government returns debt payments from 138,000 people 

Having a debt to the Danish public sector on your books can have serious financial consequences, including jeopardizing your eligibility to secure a mortgage. But from January to October 2022, 138,000 Danes trying to square their debts with the government were refused due to confusion about whether the Danish Debt Collection Agency actually has the right to receive it, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Data from the agency indicate the number of debts considered “not ready for recovery” has leapt 1.5 million this year alone. Half of those debts are connected to Danish tax agency, Skat. 

According to Berlingske, the issues with ‘unpayable’ debts arose in 2015 when EFI, the IT system Skat used to collect debt, was shuttered. 

Based on the scale of the problem, the government will have to consider cancelling some of the debts, Peter Bjerre Mortensen, professor of public administration at Aarhus University, tells Berlingske. 

“They need to swallow some very big camels and/or simplify some legislation or forgive some debts, because right now it seems that things are still going the wrong way,” Mortensen says. 

Politicians push for ‘fully swimmable’ Copenhagen harbour 

Currently, swimming in Copenhagen’s harbours is only allowed at 11 designated bathing zones — though that doesn’t deter the estimated 200,000 people who take a dip elsewhere in the harbour yearly, risking fines. Now, Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen and other local politicians hope to flip the system on its head, making the vast majority of the harbour swimmable with a few ‘no-go’ zones. 

City officials plan to mark certain areas — for instance, near wastewater outlets or sailboat traffic — with ‘no swimming’ signs. 

Unemployment continues to fall in Denmark 

October marked another record-breaking low for unemployment in Denmark, according to data from the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment and the Danish Chamber of Commerce. 

Just 11,519 full-time workers were experiencing ‘long-term unemployment’ (meaning they had been unemployed for at least 80 percent of the previous year) in October. That’s down from 12,400 in September, which was the lowest figure in 26 years, according to newswire Ritzau. 

In March 2020, there were 22,000 long-term unemployment benefit recipients, which spiked to 40,000 in April 2021. 

