For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The Conservatives leave government negotiations and a 'draft' among nursing staff are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 5 December 2022 08:12 CET
Legoland has opened for Christmas with models of iconic Danish landmarks, including this tiny Nyhavn scene. (Photo: Bo Amstrup/ Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Falling unemployment, the Danish government refusing to accept debt payments from citizens, and plans for a fully swimmable Copenhagen harbour are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 2 December 2022 08:29 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments