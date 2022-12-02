Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CHRISTMAS

Thousands more families in Denmark seek Christmas charity

A significant increase in families have sought Christmas help from the Danish Red Cross compared to last winter.

Published: 2 December 2022 18:15 CET
Thousands more families in Denmark seek Christmas charity
A file photo showing a Red Cross sale to raise funds for Christmas charity. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

Higher process for food, electricity, gas and fuel are being felt by vulnerable families in Denmark, driving more to apply for Christmas packages offered by the Red Cross, broadcaster DR writes.

The NGO said in a statement that more people than ever before have applied for its Christmas help or julehjælp assistance for vulnerable families.

While 15,000 people applied for the charity last year, the number has already reached 20,000 in 2022.

“We are in an extraordinary situation this year where a lot more people have to account for every single krone to make their finances work,” Danish Red Cross general secretary Anders Ladekarl said in the press statement.

“For many more, their finances no longer work, and this is unfortunately reflected by these numbers,” he said.

The Red Cross Christmas assistance consists of a voucher worth 900 kroner redeemable at Coop stores or, in some stores, a hamper consisting of products.

READ ALSO: These are Denmark’s deadlines for sending international mail in time for Christmas

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CHRISTMAS

‘Santa Claus can come to Denmark’: Health chief’s Christmas news for kids

The director of the Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen), Søren Brostrøm, has taken to Twitter to reassure the public that Covid-19 restrictions won’t prevent Father Christmas from delivering gifts to Denmark.

Published: 3 December 2020 13:09 CET
'Santa Claus can come to Denmark': Health chief’s Christmas news for kids
Photo: Pexels

Brostrøm, who has become a recognisable figure in the country due to his consistent presence at government Covid-19 briefings, responded on social media after he said he was asked how Danish coronavirus rules would affect Santa Claus.

“A member of the public has written and asked whether I can give Santa an exemption from quarantine rules so he is free to travel to Denmark,” Brostrøm wrote.

“We all know he is busy on Christmas Eve delivering all the presents to the children, so it’s no good if he has to self-isolate for several days,” the health authority director continued.

“As all children (and adults) know, Santa Claus lives in Greenland! And because Greenland is part of the (Danish) kingdom, there are neither entry restrictions nor isolation requirements when he arrives in Denmark,” Brostrøm wrote.

Santa’s chosen means of travel also enables him to avoid Danish requirements to wear a face mask when using public transportation, the health director noted.

“If Santa – as I expect – travels with his own reindeer and sleigh, I would say he is exempted from the face mask requirement which applies on the plane from Greenland,” he wrote.

Should Father Christmas need a negative coronavirus test to be able to get home after delivering his presents, the Danish Health Authority will “help (him) to book an appointment at a test centre,” he concluded.

READ ALSO: Denmark's health chief cuts own hair and sends cash to barber

SHOW COMMENTS