TAXES

Danish government returns debt payments from 138,000 people 

Around 138,000 people in Denmark have been unable to repay debts to the Danish state in 2022 after money they paid was refunded.

Published: 2 December 2022 10:41 CET
The Danish Debt Collection Agency (Gældsstyrelsen) has returned debt repayments to a large number of people. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

From January to October 2022, 138,000 people in Denmark trying to square their debts with the government were refused due to confusion about whether the Danish Debt Collection Agency (Gældsstyrelsen) actually has the right to receive it, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Having a debt to the Danish public sector on your books can have serious financial consequences, including jeopardizing your eligibility to secure a mortgage.

Data from the Debt Collection Agency indicate the number of debts considered “not ready for recovery” has increased by 1.5 million this year. Half of those debts are connected to the Danish Tax Authority (Skattestyrelsen). 

In total, the 138,000 people were refunded 121 million kroner, including 17 million kroner in unpaid interest. That works out at an average refund of 750 kroner per person.

Based on the scale of the problem, the government will have to consider cancelling some of the debts, Peter Bjerre Mortensen, professor of public administration at Aarhus University, tells Berlingske. 

“They need to swallow some very big camels and/or simplify some legislation or forgive some debts, because right now it seems that things are still going the wrong way with regard to collecting public debt,” Mortensen said. 

The issues with ‘unpayable’ debts first arose in 2015 when EFI, the IT system Skat used to collect debt, was shuttered, according to Berlingske.

Debts to the Danish state have been growing since then. The parliamentary ombudsman said earlier this week that he would try to find out why individuals have been unable to repay debts.

“The ombudsman has received complaints from several members of the public and there have been articles in the media about people who could not repay their debt to the state,” wrote the ombudsman, Niels Fenger.

Tax minister Jeppe Bruus has previously recognised the issue with the repayment system.

“This is a huge challenge and something that must be worked on and improved,” he told newspaper Jyllands-Posten in September.

MONEY

Danish stores got surprisingly busy on Black Friday

Online and retail trade in Denmark has recently experienced a tough few months, with consumer confidence in the economy at a record low and declining sales. But on Friday, the pessimism apparently subsided.

Published: 26 November 2022 10:10 CET
Both online and brick-and-mortar stores registered surprisingly good sales numbers, according to what Niels Ralund, director of e-commerce at Dansk Erhverv, told the news agency Ritzau.

“We believe that Black Friday was roughly (at) the same (level) as last year, and that is actually quite good.

“Toys have done fantastically well, books have done badly, and electronics are at the same level as last year,” Ralund added.

The payment service MobilePay also reports a lot of traffic on Black Friday.

“We ended up with a solid record day for MobilePay on Black Friday… However, the first four days of Black Week were at an even higher level because the stores have been very aggressive with good offers,” Lars Green, the commercial manager for MobilePay Online, stated in a written comment.

On Friday, goods worth a total of 881 million kroner were purchased via MobilePay in Danish stores, making the total purchase volume 19 percent higher than on Black Friday last year.

