Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danish Energy Agency advises homes with gas heating to conserve

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) has issued guidelines to households heated by individual gas heaters in a bid to help them avoid very high bills.

Published: 2 December 2022 15:20 CET
Danish Energy Agency advises homes with gas heating to conserve
A gas heater in a Danish home. The national energy agency will advise over 200,000 homes with gas heaters on how to save energy and avoid the worst effects of high prices. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Around 240,000 households in Denmark will receive advice from the agency by physical or digital post, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Gas prices in Denmark are currently rising as temperatures drop and energy production from wind turbines falls due to weather conditions.

READ ALSO:

“The Danish Energy Agency views it as an important task to help people like those with individual gas heaters [Danish: gasfyr] through good advice about how they best can reduce their heating consumption and take the worst off their gas bill,” head of office Vincent Rudnicki said in the statement.

The information letters are part of a national energy saving campaign which seeks to cut energy consumption during a period when prices can go through large variations.

When gas prices reached their 2022 peak in August, one megawatt hour of gas cost over 300 euros according to the Dutch exchange TTF.

At the beginning of December, the price has increased to 131 euros per megawatt hour after going through a period with lower prices during the autumn.

Although the price remains low compared to August, it is higher than it was two years ago, according to comments previously given to news wire Ritzau by Sydbank’s senior economist Søren Kristensen.

Kristensen said that the cost of heating a housing in Denmark is now 10,000 kroner per year higher on average than it was in the years prior to the energy crisis.

He also said that the winter is likely to push prices up from their current level.

“That will unfortunately mean that it will in no way be a cheap winter in relation to heating up the house or using electricity,” he said.

The Danish Energy Agency information letter will be sent to persons who own single-family houses which are heated by natural gas heaters, according to information stored on the national register BBR (Bygnings- og Boligregistret).

“At this time we have particular focus on those who live in villas or semi-detached houses because they have seen the largest of all the gas bill increases,” Rudnicki said.

In some cases, persons who no longer have gas heating will receive the letter if the BBR registry has not been updated, he noted.

Advice included in the information packs includes reducing temperature, using less hot water and having gas boilers services.

The saving tips may also be relevant for people who live in other types of housing, such as apartments, rental houses or terraced houses, according to the Energy Agency.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Danish municipalities make savings with heat reductions 

Local authorities in Denmark have benefitted from blanket measures taken to conserve energy and thereby prevent huge bills, according to a media report.

Published: 1 December 2022 14:01 CET
Danish municipalities make savings with heat reductions 

Beginning in October, almost all Danish public buildings, from schools to town halls, turned the thermostat down to 19 degrees in an effort to save on energy costs.

Some municipalities generated savings much higher than expected. 

Municipal buildings in Tårnby near Copenhagen consumed 20 percent less in October 2022 compared to October 2021, even after compensating for this year’s mild autumn, DR reports.

Fredensborg in northern Zealand has seen a 45 percent drop in consumption compared to October of the previous year. 

“There are blankets here at the town hall if there is anyone who thinks that it is too cold at 19 degrees,” Fredensborg mayor Thomas Lykke told DR.

“People are doing breaktime calisthenics and wearing finger gloves, so we try to keep warm, but I don’t see it being a problem for our employees,” he said.

READ MORE: Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in 

Schools in Jutland towns Haderslev and Esbjerg used 21 percent less district heating in October compared to last year.

Although the first official month of winter is only just beginning, Haderslev mayor Mads Skau said he was confident local authorities would be able to cope with the energy situation through the coldest months.

But the town would be lenient if children and staff began to feel the cold, he said.

“When it gets colder outside, it’s probably lovely to come in to 19 degrees, and if there are problems then we will also turn the other cheek if individual places adjust upwards a bit,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS