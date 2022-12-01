Denmark could see new influx of Ukrainian refugees 

Russian attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure have caused significant damage and NATO is telling European countries to prepare to receive more refugees ahead of a harsh winter, broadcaster DR reports.

In response, municipal governments in Denmark are calling for a new strategy to distribute Ukrainian refugees across the country.

Currently, the Danish Immigration Service uses a ‘distribution key’ to decide where to settle refugees — as it stands, larger municipalities are expected to host a number of refugees proportional to their population.

But Copenhagen Municipality said it is short of housing and wants the system to be modified.

“They should look at where there are municipalities in the country with empty houses where people can be accommodated, and then distribute according to that instead of distributing according to the size of the municipalities,” Jens-Kristian Lütken, Copenhagen Municipality’s elected committee leader for employment and integration, told DR.

“If there is a new wave of displaced people from Ukraine, they will initially be staying in hotel rooms,” he said.

Thus far, 34,945 Ukrainian refugees have been granted temporary protection in Denmark, DR writes. The number is far below initial projections of up to 100,000 from spring 2022.

