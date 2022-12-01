Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danish municipalities make savings with heat reductions 

Local authorities in Denmark have benefitted from blanket measures taken to conserve energy and thereby prevent huge bills, according to a media report.

Published: 1 December 2022 14:01 CET
Danish municipalities make savings with heat reductions 
Danish schools and other municipal buildings have turned down heating dials to save energy. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Beginning in October, almost all Danish public buildings, from schools to town halls, turned the thermostat down to 19 degrees in an effort to save on energy costs.

Some municipalities generated savings much higher than expected. 

Municipal buildings in Tårnby near Copenhagen consumed 20 percent less in October 2022 compared to October 2021, even after compensating for this year’s mild autumn, DR reports.

Fredensborg in northern Zealand has seen a 45 percent drop in consumption compared to October of the previous year. 

“There are blankets here at the town hall if there is anyone who thinks that it is too cold at 19 degrees,” Fredensborg mayor Thomas Lykke told DR.

“People are doing breaktime calisthenics and wearing finger gloves, so we try to keep warm, but I don’t see it being a problem for our employees,” he said.

READ MORE: Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in 

Schools in Jutland towns Haderslev and Esbjerg used 21 percent less district heating in October compared to last year.

Although the first official month of winter is only just beginning, Haderslev mayor Mads Skau said he was confident local authorities would be able to cope with the energy situation through the coldest months.

But the town would be lenient if children and staff began to feel the cold, he said.

“When it gets colder outside, it’s probably lovely to come in to 19 degrees, and if there are problems then we will also turn the other cheek if individual places adjust upwards a bit,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in

Electricity rates for consumers in Denmark were close to 5 kroner per kilowatt-hour on Tuesday as prices begin to rise again following a drop in the late autumn.

Published: 29 November 2022 11:36 CET
Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in

The price of electricity has jumped back to about 5 kroner per kilowatt-hour during periods of high demand starting Tuesday, broadcaster DR reported based on a price calculator from national energy company Andel Energi.

Increased prices compared with recent weeks are expected to continue.

Recent wintery weather has driven people Denmark to turn their radiator dials just as the wind has died down, leaving wind farms idle, Andel Energi functional manager Jack Michael Kristensen said.

“That means we have to find energy for our homes elsewhere. That includes from places like German gas power plants,” he said.

The duration of higher prices is difficult to predict, he added.

“The main thing is that there is more wind. And maybe also more water for hydro power plants so we can get some more sustainable energy for lower prices,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The situation is exacerbated because Norwegian and Swedish hydropower facilities are currently underperforming, a Saxobank analyst told DR. 

“Low water levels in Norway and Sweden means their production has not been at the level we saw earlier,” raw materials strategist Ole Sloth Hansen told the broadcaster.

Hansen said that the combination of low production due to weather conditions and high demand because of the winter cold are likely to combine to keep prices high.

Aalborg University professor of energy planning Brian Vad Mathiesen said that although the conditions were not optimal, he expected Danish consumers to be able to continue with energy saving measures that can help limit bills.

“It is certain that when the price gets up to five, six or seven kroner, savings can mean a lot for people’s wallets,” he said.

Danish Met office DMI forecasts temperatures to drop to between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius in coming days, with localised sub-zero conditions.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS