Danish municipalities make savings with heat reductions 

Beginning in October, almost all Danish public buildings, from schools to town halls, turned the thermostat down to 19 degrees in an effort to save on energy costs.

Some municipalities generated savings much higher than expected.

Municipal buildings in Tårnby near Copenhagen consumed 20 percent less in October 2022 compared to October 2021, even after compensating for this year’s mild autumn, DR reports.

Fredensborg in northern Zealand has seen a 45 percent drop in consumption compared to October of the previous year.

“There are blankets here at the town hall if there is anyone who thinks that it is too cold at 19 degrees,” Fredensborg mayor Thomas Lykke told DR.

“People are doing breaktime calisthenics and wearing finger gloves, so we try to keep warm, but I don’t see it being a problem for our employees,” he said.

Schools in Jutland towns Haderslev and Esbjerg used 21 percent less district heating in October compared to last year.

Although the first official month of winter is only just beginning, Haderslev mayor Mads Skau said he was confident local authorities would be able to cope with the energy situation through the coldest months.

But the town would be lenient if children and staff began to feel the cold, he said.

“When it gets colder outside, it’s probably lovely to come in to 19 degrees, and if there are problems then we will also turn the other cheek if individual places adjust upwards a bit,” he said.