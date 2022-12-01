Read news from:
SPORT

Captain Kjær says Denmark still ‘amazing’ despite World Cup flop

Simon Kjær insisted that Denmark are still a top team despite their dismal 1-0 defeat to Australia which knocked them out of the World Cup at the group stage.

Published: 1 December 2022 09:44 CET
Captain Kjær says Denmark still 'amazing' despite World Cup flop
Denmark were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Australia. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark had come into the tournament on a high after getting to the semi-finals of last year’s European Championship and beating world champions France home and away in the Nations League.

But they slumped out of tournament in humiliating fashion, finishing bottom of Group D with just one point and a single goal scored after Mathew Leckie fired Australia into the last 16.

“We didn’t deliver as a team, massively disappointed but that’s part of football, we were flying very high in the Euro, now we’re pretty far down,” said captain Kjær, who sat out of Wednesday’s match injured.

“We will have to take all the beatings and that’s right, we need to take everything. We’re an amazing team, still with a lot of quality and we have to learn from this.”

Denmark were one of the country’s most heavily involved in the rainbow-themed captain’s armband controversy which dominated the early stages of the World Cup.

But Kjær said that his team had been “mentally in a good place” despite the off-field row over LGBTQ rights in Qatar which dominated the early stages of the tournament.

“I saw fire in the boys’ eyes before we went out so there was a strong belief that we could turn this around,” said Kjær.

“We were just missing a bit, we were not able to put it out there today and that is probably the picture of our World Cup. But my mindset about the quality of the team hasn’t changed.

“We’re still a fantastic team and we still have a lot of quality. This is not our standard but I’m a very big fan of the team, so you win as a team and you lose as a team.”

SPORT

Danish TV reporter cut off by Qatar security staff during live broadcast

TV2 journalist Rasmus Tantholdt was told to stop filming and threatened with the destruction of his camera equipment by local security staff during a live broadcast from FIFA World Cup host nation Qatar.

Published: 16 November 2022 15:25 CET
Danish TV reporter cut off by Qatar security staff during live broadcast

During the live broadcast, studio host Troels Mylenberg refers to criticism of Qatar and asks Tantholdt his experience of this first-hand.

In response, the reporter says “I can show you what conditions are like if we turn the camera”.

The clip of the live broadcast, which was subsequently spread on social media, then shows three Qatar officials demanding the Danish TV crew stop filming.

“We are live on Danish television,” Tantholdt says as he switches to English and shows his press accreditation.

“You invited the whole world to come here. Why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” he then protests.

He then says “do you want to break the camera? So you’re threatening us by smashing the camera”.

Tantholdt, who is well known in Denmark as a war journalist and has reported from locations including Syria and Ukraine, later tweeted that he had received an apology from Qatar International Media Office and Qatar Supreme Committee following the incident.

Denmark’s DBU football association has been one of the more critical voices of FIFA’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar.

The men’s national team will wear a subdued kit during the upcoming tournament in a protest by manufacturer Hummel over human rights in the Gulf country.

The Danish team was denied permission by FIFA to wear training kit displaying a pro-human rights message while in Qatar.

National team coach Kasper Hjulmand has said the players will be “focused on football” during the tournament.

Tantholdt told his employer TV2 that authorities in Qatar seem unused to scrutiny from international media.

“They are afraid that some of these things will come out. My experience after having travelled to 110 countries around the world is that the more dirty laundry you have in the basement that you don’t want on show, the harder it is for us journalists to report. That’s what we’re seeing here,” he said.

“They do not like the inpouring of journalists who are running around to migrant camps and filming all over the place and interviewing homosexual people on the streets. Exposing the things Qatar is not necessarily happy to show the rest of the world,” he said.

“They want to show a huge football party, that everything is good. But as we can see, this must apparently happen with their permission,” he said.

