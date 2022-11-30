Denmark’s election was not target of foreign interference

The election was monitored by Danish police intelligence services PET and other authorities, which have concluded no interference took place.

“The election was therefore conducted in line with earlier election activities in Denmark, in which PET has thus far not uncovered coordinated and systematic interference work from foreign states, for instance Russia,” the agency said in a press statement.

In a threat assessment in October, PET and military intelligence agency FE said that it was “unlikely” Russia would attempt to influence the election.

Some misinformation campaigns, such as false social media profiles, were identified however. These may also have been spotted by the Danish public or politicians, PET head of counter-espionage Anders Henriksen said in the statement.

“But PET has not seen what PET would label coordinated and systematic manipulation,” he said.

“That means that we have not seen foreign intelligence services conduct larger manipulation campaigns or operations, for example by trying to split Danes or Danish politicians,” he said.