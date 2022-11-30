Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark’s election was not target of foreign interference

Denmark’s parliamentary election on November 1st was not targeted for interference by foreign actors, according to a security services review.

Published: 30 November 2022 13:53 CET
Denmark’s election was not target of foreign interference
The Danish election was not the target of a major manipulation campaign from abroad, according to intelligence services. Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

The election was monitored by Danish police intelligence services PET and other authorities, which have concluded no interference took place.

“The election was therefore conducted in line with earlier election activities in Denmark, in which PET has thus far not uncovered coordinated and systematic interference work from foreign states, for instance Russia,” the agency said in a press statement.

In a threat assessment in October, PET and military intelligence agency FE said that it was “unlikely” Russia would attempt to influence the election.

READ ALSO: Why Denmark is an unlikely target for election interference

Some misinformation campaigns, such as false social media profiles, were identified however. These may also have been spotted by the Danish public or politicians, PET head of counter-espionage Anders Henriksen said in the statement.

“But PET has not seen what PET would label coordinated and systematic manipulation,” he said.

“That means that we have not seen foreign intelligence services conduct larger manipulation campaigns or operations, for example by trying to split Danes or Danish politicians,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Danish Liberal leader aims to ‘build confidence’ in latest talks with Frederiksen

Talks between Denmark’s two largest political parties over a potential new government agreement continued at Prime Minister’s residence Marienborg on Monday.

Published: 28 November 2022 17:26 CET
Danish Liberal leader aims to 'build confidence' in latest talks with Frederiksen

The Liberal (Venstre) party was engaged in talks with acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats on Monday afternoon, broadcaster DR reported.

Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said the latest round of talks would focus on the economy.

“We’ve spoken a lot about that so far. It’s a precondition for everything. And we will also talk about a ‘freedom reform’, meaning freeing citizens within our social welfare system. We will also speak about health reforms,” he said in comments reported by DR.

Ellemann-Jensen was also asked about his working relationship with Frederiksen, whom he said he “could not trust” before elections at the beginning of November.

“Confidence is something you must build. We are working on that, so now I will go in and build confidence and have a discussion about the economy,” he said.

READ ALSO: What does Denmark’s Liberal party want from government negotiations?

The Liberals, the largest party in the ‘blue bloc’ conservative group, ruled out governing with Frederiksen prior to the election, but has since moved to a more open stance.

Suggestions the Liberals may be prepared to enter government with the Social Democrats gained momentum following a Liberal party national conference earlier this month.

After the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedlisten), one of the parties that gave Frederiksen’s red bloc a slim parliamentary majority, was among parties to exit negotiations last week, pressure appears to be building on the Liberals on to find an agreement.

SHOW COMMENTS