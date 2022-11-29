For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Energy prices heading skywards again, why undelivered letters jeopardised Britons' residency in Denmark, and increasing use of the 'morning-after pill' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 29 November 2022 08:37 CET
Uncooperative weather has left windfarms idle off Danish shores, causing energy prices to skyrocket. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Danish teens cycling drunk and losing control, the party hoping to decriminalise drugs, and teen cannabis dealers in Christiania are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 28 November 2022 08:22 CET
