TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Energy prices heading skywards again, why undelivered letters jeopardised Britons' residency in Denmark, and increasing use of the 'morning-after pill' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 29 November 2022 08:37 CET
Uncooperative weather has left windfarms idle off Danish shores, causing energy prices to skyrocket. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Electricity prices in Denmark skyrocket (again) 

After a respite, the price of electricity jumps back to about 5 kroner per kilowatt-hour during periods of high demand starting Tuesday, broadcaster DR reports. 

The recent wintery weather has driven Danes to their radiator dials just as the wind has died down, leaving wind farms idle. “So we have to buy our energy in Germany at a much higher price, because gas prices” dictate the price of energy in Germany more, says Jack Michael Kristensen, functional manager at Andel Energy, a top Danish energy provider. 

The situation is exacerbated because Norwegian and Swedish hydropower facilities are currently underperforming, a Saxobank analyst tells DR. 

Experts say we should expect the high prices to continue through at least December and perhaps into January. 

READ MORE: ‘Semi off-grid’: Readers’ tips for coping with expensive energy bills in Denmark 

‘Scores’ of Britons in Denmark may not have received key Brexit letter 

Many British citizens who moved to Denmark in 2020 — the last year they were eligible for EU ‘free movement’ before Brexit — never received key documents from the Danish government instructing them to update their residency status. Now, they face deportation if they missed the December 31st, 2021 deadline. 

“It does seem unreasonable that a government agency is seemingly putting the responsibility on the resident to know of any changes that need to be made to government records, especially when SIRI [the Danish Agency for Recruitment and Integration, ed.] has not contacted those who they are now seemingly penalising for applying late,” one affected reader told The Local Denmark. 

READ MORE: Scores of Britons in Denmark may not have received Brexit residency letter

Use of ‘regret’ pills on the rise in Denmark

Emergency contraception pills, commonly called the ‘morning-after’ pill or Plan B, had a record-breaking year in Denmark in 2021 — and health advocates say it’s a sign Danes are being more, not less, responsible with contraception, according to broadcaster DR. 

About 136,000 doses of the morning-after pill (fortrydelsespiller in Danish, literally ‘regret’ or ‘withdrawal’ pill) were sold in 2021, up significantly from 107,000 in 2016. The jump was sharpest in Zealand, where sales leapt 44 percent. 

While the morning-after pill shouldn’t be used as a first-choice contraception method, Annemette Wildfang Lykkebo, chairman of the Danish Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology, sees the increase as a positive. 

“It is not irresponsible. It is rather responsible, because you act conscientiously and avoid a pregnancy,” she told DR. 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danish teens cycling drunk and losing control, the party hoping to decriminalise drugs, and teen cannabis dealers in Christiania are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 28 November 2022 08:22 CET
One in three Danish teens bike so drunk they lose control 

Nearly thirty percent of Danish teens age 16-19 admit to riding their bike “even if they were so drunk that they had difficulty steering,”  according to research by the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet for Sikker Trafik) and reported by newswire Ritzau. 

“We are well aware that we cannot get all young people to stop cycling after drinking alcohol. But we want to stop those who are most drunk,” Morten Wehner of the Danish Road Safety Council wrote in a press release. 

Doctors at Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital, say they’re woefully familiar with the dangers cycling drunk poses to young people. 

“They risk serious injuries, such as skull fractures or bleeding in the brain, which can cost them their health or, in the worst case, their lives,” Emily Øberg, a trauma manager at Rigshospitalet, wrote. “They can have internal bleeding, which can also be life-threatening and require emergency surgery.” 

READ MORE: ‘The Vikings also wore helmets’: Danes draw on marauding past for cycle safety ad

Young cannabis dealers in Christiania worry residents 

Residents of Christiania, the autonomous commune in downtown Copenhagen, say they’re as alarmed as police are to see teenage drug dealers on their streets — but insist it can’t fall to members of the public in Christiania to police their neighbours. 

Between September 1st to November 21st alone, 17 minors were charged with selling euphoric drugs in Christiania, newspaper Berlingske reports. 

“Previously, Christianites would have intervened and shouted at them, but now we can see that 15-16-year-olds are behind the stalls, without anything happening,” Copenhagen police inspector Tommy Laursen told Berlingske. 

Hulda Mader, a Christiania spokesperson, says responsibility falls squarely on Copenhagen police — “the intensive efforts made by the police last year [to increase criminalisation of cannabis, ed.]  have meant that the cannabis market has gone from bad to worse,” she said to Berlingske. 

As Mader describes it, “more humane and decent pushers” have been supplanted by gangs. “It is a societal problem and not a Christiania problem.” 

“I don’t know what other neighbourhoods in the country ask people to go out and try to make sure that crime doesn’t happen. You don’t do that,” Mader added. 

Moderates push to decriminalise drugs for personal use

Centrist party the Moderates (Moderaterne) have announced a desire to decriminalise drugs for personal use and refocus police efforts on dealers, Berlingske reports.

 “Criminalisation is stigmatisation, which means that the stigmatised go under society’s radar and do not seek help,” Moderate member of parliament Nanna Gotfredsen told Berlingske. “This entails the risk of all kinds of diseases, amputations of arms and legs, overdoses and so on.” 

Under Danish law, drug use is not directly criminal, but it is a crime to possess drugs, regardless of whether it is for personal use or because you intend to sell them to others, Ritzau writes.

READ MORE: Five laws foreigners in Denmark are bound to break 

