Question marks remain about Søren Pape despite party support

The Danish Conservatives on Saturday expressed unanimous support for chairman Søren Pape Poulsen despite the very disappointing election result on November 1st.

Published: 27 November 2022 14:08 CET
Søren Pape
Political commentator Hans Engell points out that there is currently no obvious successor to Pape. Photo by Andreas Houmann / Conservative People's Party / Press

The Danish Conservative party expressed unanimous support for chairman Søren Pape Poulsen on Saturday, despite a very disappointing election result on November 1st.

It seems that Pape has weathered the storm for the time being. That is the opinion of political commentator Hans Engell, “but whether he is the leading conservative candidate in four years can probably be questioned,” he says.

Engell points out that Pape and the Conservatives are currently in the process of negotiating with acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the possibility of entering into a broad coalition government that stretches across the Danish political spectrum, an idea that Pape categorically refused to consider during the election campaign.

After the election, however, he has opened up to the possibility of a broad government.

Danish government: Rasmussen backs coalition with traditional rivals

“The Conservatives could theoretically be in a government in a month. It is clear that during that phase, the party always gives support to its leading figures,” Engell says. “But of course, this does not mean that the critics and those who wanted a more thorough analysis are completely silent.”

No obvious successor

Engell points out that there is currently no obvious successor to Pape. The leadership of the Conservatives gathered at Egelund Castle in North Zealand on Saturday to discuss the result of the general election.

When Pape announced his candidacy for Prime Minister on August 15th, support for the Conservatives increased significantly. Barely a week later, the party had the support of 16.5 percent of the voters in an opinion poll by the analysis institute Voxmeter.

However, there followed a series of personal stories surrounding Pape’s private life and political judgment, and in the end, the Conservatives ended up with just 5.5 percent of the vote in the election.

Engell points out that the issues that the Conservatives focused on did not manage to set the tone of the election campaign. This applies to, among other things, the mink case and tax breaks.

“Many of the topics they ran on did not affect the electorate at all,” Engell pointed out.

POLITICS

New MPs in the Danish parliament lack political experience – but is that a bad thing?

The new Danish parliament is the most politically inexperienced one since the landslide election in 1973, according to the newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Published: 27 November 2022 09:15 CET
The members of parliament (Folketing) who were elected or re-elected on November 1 have an average of 7.1 years of parliamentary experience.

Peter Bjerre Mortensen, a professor of political sciences at Aarhus University, told Jyllands-Posten that it is healthy for democracy when people with new experiences enter parliament.

But he also sees a risk if too many new faces appear.

“It takes a long time to familiarize yourself with the issues in a given policy area, and if you have a large turnover in the parliament, one of the consequences can be that it takes a long time before the politicians get down to the issues,” he said.

He has previously written a book about the problems related to taxes in Denmark. While working on the book, he and a colleague found, among other things, that there was a large turnover in the Danish parliament’s tax committee.

Less experienced

According to Jyllands-Posten, the average of years of parliamentary experience in the Danish parliament has decreased by more than half a year since the general election in 2019.

And this is despite the fact that the politicians who were re-elected have gained three and a half years more experience since the last election.

The development is partly due to the fact that many politicians who have been in the Danish parliament for many years did not stand for election again.

Furthermore, some parties have put forward new MPs who have never sat in the Folketing before.

