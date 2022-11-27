Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

New MPs in the Danish parliament lack political experience – but is that a bad thing?

The new Danish parliament is the most politically inexperienced one since the landslide election in 1973, according to the newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Published: 27 November 2022 09:15 CET
Christiansborg - Copenhagen
According to Jyllands-Posten, the average of years of parliamentary experience in the Danish parliament has decreased by more than half a year since the general election in 2019. Photo by Semih Yılmaz / Unsplash

The members of parliament (Folketing) who were elected or re-elected on November 1 have an average of 7.1 years of parliamentary experience.

Peter Bjerre Mortensen, a professor of political sciences at Aarhus University, told Jyllands-Posten that it is healthy for democracy when people with new experiences enter parliament.

But he also sees a risk if too many new faces appear.

“It takes a long time to familiarize yourself with the issues in a given policy area, and if you have a large turnover in the parliament, one of the consequences can be that it takes a long time before the politicians get down to the issues,” he said.

He has previously written a book about the problems related to taxes in Denmark. While working on the book, he and a colleague found, among other things, that there was a large turnover in the Danish parliament’s tax committee.

Less experienced

According to Jyllands-Posten, the average of years of parliamentary experience in the Danish parliament has decreased by more than half a year since the general election in 2019.

And this is despite the fact that the politicians who were re-elected have gained three and a half years more experience since the last election.

The development is partly due to the fact that many politicians who have been in the Danish parliament for many years did not stand for election again.

Furthermore, some parties have put forward new MPs who have never sat in the Folketing before.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Faroe Islands renew fishing quota deal with Russia

Denmark's autonomous Faroe Islands have renewed a fishing quota deal with Russia for one year despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a local minister said on Saturday.

Published: 26 November 2022 14:11 CET
Faroe Islands renew fishing quota deal with Russia

“The Faroe Islands are totally right to extend their existing fishing agreement with Russia,” the North Atlantic archipelago’s minister of fisheries Arni Skaale told the Jyllands-Posten daily.

He added however that the islands, which are not part of the European Union, condemned “all form of war – also the war in Ukraine” after Russian forces invaded in February.

The agreement has been in place since 1977 and is renewable each year.

It lays out catch quotas for cod, haddock, whiting and herring in the Barents Sea north of Russia for Faroese fishermen, and in waters off the coast of the Faroe Islands for Russian fishing boats.

Dependent on fishing

The autonomous territory is highly dependent on fishing for its income, and the fisheries ministry says the deal with Russia covers 5 percent of its GDP.

Russia has become a key commercial partner of the Faroe Islands since they and neighbouring Iceland fell out with the European Union – including Denmark – between 2010 and 2014 over mackerel and herring quotas.

An EU embargo on Faroese fish harmed the economy of the territory, which then turned to other markets.

“Today we only have free trade agreements with six countries – and not with the European Union,” said Skaale.

“If we cut ourselves off from one of these markets, it could be problematic for the whole of the next generation.”

Alternatives to be considered

Authorities on the archipelago have however said they would think about alternatives to the deal with Russia after local parliamentary polls on December 8.

Last month, neighbouring Norway – a NATO member – and Russia also agreed on catch quotas in the Barents Sea for next year.

Home to some 54,000 inhabitants, the Faroe Islands have been largely autonomous from Denmark since 1948.

SHOW COMMENTS