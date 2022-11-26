Danish stores got surprisingly busy on Black Friday

Both online and brick-and-mortar stores registered surprisingly good sales numbers, according to what Niels Ralund, director of e-commerce at Dansk Erhverv, told the news agency Ritzau.

“We believe that Black Friday was roughly (at) the same (level) as last year, and that is actually quite good.

“Toys have done fantastically well, books have done badly, and electronics are at the same level as last year,” Ralund added.

The payment service MobilePay also reports a lot of traffic on Black Friday.

“We ended up with a solid record day for MobilePay on Black Friday… However, the first four days of Black Week were at an even higher level because the stores have been very aggressive with good offers,” Lars Green, the commercial manager for MobilePay Online, stated in a written comment.

On Friday, goods worth a total of 881 million kroner were purchased via MobilePay in Danish stores, making the total purchase volume 19 percent higher than on Black Friday last year.