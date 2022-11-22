For members
Tips for short-haul foreign travel from Denmark this Christmas
For the past two Christmases strict Covid rules prevented many people from travelling. This year that isn't an issue, but there are strikes, service reductions and high ticket prices to contend with.
Published: 25 November 2022 14:09 CET
Christmas travel at Copenhagen Central Station. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Scanpix 2016
REVEALED: Countries fear non-EU travellers face delays under new EES border checks
A number of countries in Europe's Schengen area admit they fear delays and insufficient time to test the process ahead of new, more rigorous EU border checks that will be introduced next year, a new document reveals.
Published: 23 November 2022 16:33 CET
