Danish study concludes women earn less than men for same jobs

A Danish study has concluded that women are often paid less than men for doing the same job.

Published: 25 November 2022 11:08 CET
Men and women at a shared workspace. A Danish study has concluded that women are paid less than men for the same professions and jobs. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The study, from Copenhagen Business School, analysed the salaries of 1.2 million people in Denmark aged 30-55 years.

On average, women earn 7 percent less despite having the same profession and same job as their male colleagues, researchers concluded.

CBS professor Lasse Folke Henriksen, one of the report’s co-authors, said the results suggests that the overall disparity between the wages of men and women in Denmark is not solely a result of the pay grades in the professions in which they work.

“The equality debate has for some time focused on wage hierarchy in female-dominated and male-dominated professions,” he said.

“But this suggests there is also a wage gap between men and women with the same job function,” he said.

The study does not specify reasons for the wage gap. Henriksen said further research will address this, but existing research offers potential explanations.

“Family relations mean a lot. Women who have children put more work into home care and so on. That could help to explain it,” he said.

Denmark is not the only country looked at by the study.

The study uses data registered from 2015 and finds an overall wage gap for all countries of 18 percent, with women therefore earning considerably less than men on average.

Along with France, Denmark has the smallest wage gap (7 percent) of all countries analysed. Nordic neighbours Norway and Sweden are close behind with 9 and 8 percent respectively.

The largest wage gap found by the study was 26 percent in Japan.

“So Denmark is well placed,” Henriksen said.

“We also have analyses from further in the past so we can see that the wage gap has shrunk over the years. That’s very positive, and that has also happened in other countries,” he said.

Inequality in Denmark ‘higher than ever before’

Inequality is at the highest level ever measured in Denmark, according to official data.

Published: 24 November 2022 17:33 CET
Figures released by Statistics Denmark on Thursday show that the country’s Gini coefficient is over 30 for the first time since records began in 1997.

The Gini coefficient is a measure used to represent income or wealth inequality within a nation or a defined social group.

Denmark’s government has a declared target of reducing inequality in society, but that does not appear to have impacted the coefficient.

The figure increased from 29.7 in 2020 to 30.2 in 2021, according to Statistics Denmark.

The trend can be put down to an increase in personal fortunes, which increased the measure by 0.4 points in isolation.

Extraordinary growth on the Danish stock market in early 2021 is an additional factor in this.

According to the principles behind the coefficient, its value would be 0 if everyone in a society had the same income and 100 if one person received all incomes.

