Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Under-strain emergency departments turn patients away, what the Liberal party wants from government negotiations, and a carbon tax for Danish agriculture are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 24 November 2022 08:27 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Now that a CO2 tax on Danish agriculture seems likely, industry representatives want a seat at the negotiation table. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish emergency departments turn patients away 

Emergency departments at two hospitals in Zealand have become so overwhelmed they’ve needed to reroute patients to other hospitals for hours at a time, broadcaster DR reports.

On both November 14th and November 21st, people arriving with emergencies to Nykøbing Falster Hospital were diverted to other emergency departments — some up to 100 kilometres away. This happens when an emergency department and its associated hospital is so overcrowded management decides to take a ‘time out’ (yes, the term is in English). During a ‘time out,’ exceptions are made for patients with life-threatening illness or who were in a serious accident, DR says. 

Holbæk Hospital had either two or three ‘time outs’ in August alone and has seen about one a month since, the report adds. 

Region Zealand puts the ‘time outs’ down to a long-running increase in emergency department patients and a lack of staff. But officials from the Region admit hospitals don’t actively track their ‘time outs,’ the duration, and the number of patients they divert. 

READ MORE: Lack of staff ‘biggest challenge’ for Danish health authorities 

What the Liberal Party wants from government negotiations 

After a poor showing in the last parliamentary election, the Liberal party (Venstre) has warmed to the idea of joining a ‘broad, central government’ helmed by Mette Frederiksen. And with the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedlisten), one of the parties that gave Frederiksen’s red bloc a slim parliamentary majority, out of negotiations, the pressure is on to find an agreement. But what does the Liberal Party want? 

One priority for the Liberal Party is reforming labour supply and taxes — particularly changing the limit for the top tax bracket (topskat), according to newswire Ritzau. The Liberal party wants to raise the limit so fewer Danes pay the highest tax rate, which currently applies on money earned after the first 600,543 kroner a year. 

“Is there the will to reform that is needed if we are to future-proof our society?” asks Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of the Liberal party. 

READ MORE: ‘Topskat’: What is Denmark’s high income tax bracket?

Danish agricultural sector increasingly resigned to possible carbon tax 

After years of firm opposition to any carbon tax on agriculture, the Danish Agriculture & Food Council (Landbrug & Fødevarer) is changing tact after seeing which way the winds blow politically, newspaper Berlingske reports. 

While chairman Søren Søndergaard still believes it’s a bad idea, “we can see that the parties that are close to the [current negotiations to form a government] all want a CO2 tax on agriculture,” he tells Berlingske. Now the Danish Agriculture & Food Council wants a seat at the table when those rules are set. 

They’re hoping to keep reduction targets at 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, a figure set in 2021, while politicians are likely to push for a more ambitious schedule. Other items on their wishlist are incentives for farmers and companies and a promise that funds collected from a CO2 tax will be reinvested in the food industry. 

“You can argue against a tax but you will not be right,” Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told Danish Agriculture & Food Council representative earlier this month. “It will happen, because there is a majority behind it.” 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Ethnic Danes flee primary schools with non-Western children enrolled, why vitamin D may be important in Covid infections, and narrowing the field in government negotiations are among the top news stories today in Denmark.

Published: 23 November 2022 08:18 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Ethnic Danes leave primary schools where non-Western children enroll

When children of non-Western immigrants enroll in a primary school, many ethnically Danish families find their kids seats in private and independent schools, where such children are scarce, broadcaster DR reports.

“A few years ago there was a parent who told me that their child should not be part of a social experiment,” said Lars Kirk, headmaster of a school that saw its enrollment drop nearly 25 percent after Syrian refugee children arrived. “I think many people have a prejudice that many bilinguals in a class equates to poor learning.” 

Between 2014 and 2021, the proportion of non-Western students in Denmark’s public primary schools increased 13 percent, while decreasing 4 percent in private schools. Schools that saw greater enrollment from non-Western children saw enrollment of ethnic Danes drop, DR finds. 

Study: low vitamin D associated with more severe Covid-19 infections 

New research conducted by Harvard University and the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, suggests that having a healthy level of vitamin D might help fend off serious illness from Covid-19.

The scientists examined blood samples from Denmark’s National Biobank and combined that information with each donor’s patient records. People with low vitamin D were twice as likely to experience a more serious case of Covid-19 (which the researchers classified as hospitalisation, intensive care, and/or death) compared to people with vitamin D levels considered normal.

That doesn’t mean you should double your vitamin D supplements — the researchers say to keep to the dose recommended by the Danish Health Authority, which is 5-10 micrograms a day for adults and children over four. 

Since the study followed patients infected in spring 2020, when a different variant of Covid-19 was circulating and vaccines weren’t yet available, it’s unclear how vitamin D levels could impact infections today. 

Commentator: six parties will continue in Danish government negotiations

While 11 Danish political parties are still part of Mette Frederiksen’s negotiations to form a new government, the field is expected to be nearly halved to six parties on Wednesday or soon after, political commentator Hans Engell predicts. 

Engell anticipates that only the Social Democrats (Frederiksen’s own party), the Liberal Party (Venstre), the Moderates, (Moderaterne), the Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti), the Conservative People’s Party (De Konservative), and the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) will continue with the process. 

Engell expects the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), a party within the traditional red bloc, to leave negotiations — and that could spell trouble if Frederiksen’s plan to form a broad government with the Liberal Party crumbles. 

SHOW COMMENTS