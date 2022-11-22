Read news from:
Direct flight between Denmark and India to return in 2023

Indian airline Air India is to reintroduce its direct connection to Copenhagen from Delhi. The route will be available again from 2023.

Published: 22 November 2022 15:32 CET
An Air India aircraft. The airline will resume a direct service connecting Delhi and Copenhagen in 2023. File photo: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The return of the Delhi-Copenhagen direct service, which was cancelled during the Covid-19 crisis, was confirmed in a Copenhagen Airport press statement on Tuesday.

The direct flight to India will improve Copenhagen Airport’s position as a competitor for air travel in northern Europe, the airport’s CEO Thomas Woldbye said.

“It will give lots of new opportunities to do business in Asia. Additionally, passengers from Copenhagen will be able to fly via Delhi to a large number of other destinations in India and the rest of Asia,” he said.

“A direct flight connection to India has been in demand in Denmark for many years, where the government, ministries, businesses and the airport worked intensively to secure the route. That was finally achieved in 2017,” he said.

Three departures per week will connect Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is located just outside the city of New Delhi, and Copenhagen Airport.

Airline Norwegian announces 10 new routes from Denmark

Low-cost airline Norwegian will operate services from Denmark to 10 new locations from next year.

Published: 17 November 2022 14:21 CET
The airline is to extend its services from Denmark in response to increasing demand, it said in a statement.

The new services will be introduced from summer 2023.

The number of services on existing routes will also be increased from next summer, it said.

Overall capacity in terms of seats on departures from Copenhagen Airport will increase by about 450,000 for the April-October 2023 season.

“The summer season we have just left behind us showed that demand for travel is quite high in the Nordic countries and we expect that trend to continue in 2023,” company director Magnus Maursund said in the statement.

The new destinations to which passengers will be able to fly from Denmark with Norwegian are Bologna, Palermo and Naples in Italy, Madrid and Tenerife in Spain, Bordeaux in France, Manchester in the UK, Porto in Portugal, Pula in Croatia and Vilnius in Lithuania.

A number of the routes were available with Norwegian prior to the Covid-19 pandemic but were cancelled as the air travel industry struggled with the effects of the outbreak.

