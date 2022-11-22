Direct flight between Denmark and India to return in 2023

The return of the Delhi-Copenhagen direct service, which was cancelled during the Covid-19 crisis, was confirmed in a Copenhagen Airport press statement on Tuesday.

The direct flight to India will improve Copenhagen Airport’s position as a competitor for air travel in northern Europe, the airport’s CEO Thomas Woldbye said.

“It will give lots of new opportunities to do business in Asia. Additionally, passengers from Copenhagen will be able to fly via Delhi to a large number of other destinations in India and the rest of Asia,” he said.

“A direct flight connection to India has been in demand in Denmark for many years, where the government, ministries, businesses and the airport worked intensively to secure the route. That was finally achieved in 2017,” he said.

Three departures per week will connect Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is located just outside the city of New Delhi, and Copenhagen Airport.

