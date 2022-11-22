Read news from:
Danish economy predicted to have tough 2023 in OECD report

European nations including Denmark are set to feel the pinch of difficult global economic conditions next year, according to a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Published: 22 November 2022 16:54 CET
The OECD predict fractional growth for the Danish economy in 2023. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The OECD expects Denmark’s economy to get a marginal growth of 0.1 percent in 2023. The forecast is 1.3 percent lower than in the previous report from June this year.

Despite the OECD considerably reducing expectations for Denmark’s economy, analyst Tore Stramer, senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, in the Nordic country said the forecast was “mildly optimistic” in comments to news wire Ritzau.

The central bank, Nationalbanken, has forecast negative growth of -0.1 percent next year.

“OECD also points out that the slowing down of growth in the Danish economy is happening at a time when the pressure on the labour market is still high,” Stramer said in a written comment.

“The OECD therefore also recommends that fiscal policy should also be restrictive and further restrictions should be considered if pressure from inflation persists,” he said.

The economic co-operation organisation predicted in September growth of 2.2 percent for the global economy next year. That prediction is retained despite the outlook for Europe.

“This shows that the global economy has not been hit by new, serious shocks in recent months,” Stramer said.

Global economy is significantly impacted by the war in Ukraine, which has caused prives to go up.

Central banks have responded to the situation by putting interest rates up.

Tackling inflation should be a political priority next year according to the senior economist with the Confederation of Danish Industry, Allan Sørensen.

“Inflation will subside in 2023 but will still be at a high level. The fight against inflation will need more interest rate increases while fiscal policy must not cause more [inflation],” he told Ritzau.

OECD notes in its report that a significant degree of uncertainty is attached to the forecasts.

But an increased risk of economic downfall in in play due to “insecurity around energy supply, particularly in Europe over the coming two winters,” Stramer said.

“Additionally, there is a risk that restrictions of financial policies will slow the global economy more than expected,” he said.

ECONOMY

Danish central bank says house prices will fall and inflation continue in 2023

Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken predicts a decline in house prices in 2023 and 2024 in a new economic forecast.

Published: 21 September 2022 12:29 CEST
Danish central bank says house prices will fall and inflation continue in 2023

The prediction on house prices is included in the National Bank’s latest review of the Danish economy’s prospects.

According to the central bank, house prices will fall by an average of 5.6 percent in 2023. They will continue to fall in 2024, dropping by 1.8 percent.

The latest prognosis represents a departure from the previous forecast issued by the national bank in March, in which it said it expected house prices to increase by 1.7 percent next year and by 2.1 percent in 2024.

READ ALSO: Should you buy now if you’re looking for a property in Denmark?

The economy is expected to have a tough year in 2023, according to the Nationalbanken forecast.

Inflation will be 4.3 percent, the central bank says, meaning another year of stinging price increases, albeit at a lower level of inflation than the 8.6 percent expected for the whole of 2022.

In 2024, inflation will return to a lower level of 1.7 percent.

Although GDP is predicted to be up by 2 percent at the end of this year, it will drop by 0.1 percent in 2023 before a 1.2 percent increase in 2024.

GDP predictions are also more pessimistic than they were in the March forecast, which expected a 2.1 growth in 2023.

“We can prepare ourselves for a period with weakened [economic] activity and a fall in employment,” the director of the National Bank, Lars Rohde, said in statements accompanying the release of the forecast.

“But it should be kept in mind that this is happening [in Denmark] at a conjuncture following the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a very pressed labour market,” he said.

“It is important to bring down the high inflation. That will require a significant tightening of financial policies and that will unfortunately be felt by everyone – companies and individuals,” he said.

“If we don’t get inflation under control, the costs for society will just get even bigger,” he said to DR.

EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

Projected high energy prices this winter are among causes for the expected continuation of inflation next year. Interest rates have also been pushed up.

Unemployment is predicted to increase slightly but will remain at a comparatively low level of 89,000 next year, Nationalbanken said.

Denmark’s unemployment rate is lower than in most other European countries, resulting in a labour shortage.

“The combination of great strain in the labour market, high demand and high inflation create the risk of a self-fulfilling wage-price spiral in Denmark. We therefore believe that fiscal policy must be tightened as soon as possible to significantly bring down demand. This should be by more than what the government proposes in the draft budget,” Rohde told DR.

