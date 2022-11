Snowy Monday morning ahead of a milder week

Much of the country has woken up to a snowy tableau that may disrupt your morning commute. But it’s not to last, according to forecasts by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

Be mindful of icy roads and be prepared for delays due to possible bus outages and salt trucks struggling to keep up, the DMI says.

Keep an eye out for additional snow or sleet in the morning, but by the afternoon showers are expected to dissipate enough that some areas could see some sun.

The DMI anticipates temperatures to warm from about 0-4 degrees on Monday to 5-10 degrees by Friday.

Frederiksen’s vision for broad government increasingly possible, though talks lag

Former (and likely future) prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s hopes for a coalition government involving both red and blue bloc parties seem like less of a pipe dream after statements from two party leaders.

On Saturday, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen — chairman of the Liberal Party (Venstre) — reversed course on his pre-election statements and indicated he’d be open to joining a broad government. Christine Cordsen, political correspondent at broadcaster DR, says the seismic shift in position is a result of a poor election showing for the blue bloc in general.

“Blue bloc is actually disintegrating. Some believe that it no longer exists at all,” Cordsen said. “In that situation, it might make sense for the Liberals to enter into a government collaboration with the Social Democrats instead of trying to build on a blue bloc that doesn’t really exist.”

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the centrist Moderate party, announced Thursday that the Liberals and Social Democrats could form an “excellent basis” for a new government.

Other parties report frustrations with the length of negotiations and say substantive issues have yet to be discussed. “I am fully aware that a few days have passed since the election was held,” Frederiksen said. “This is the first time in living memory that a broad government has been seriously negotiated. That’s why it will take time.”

Finnair strike affects CPH

A cabin crew strike at Finnair has resulted in the cancelation of around 100 flights on Sunday and Monday, according to Swedish news agency TT.

Several flights departing and arriving in Copenhagen are affected, newswire Ritzau reports.