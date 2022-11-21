Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

Danish homeowners with flexible rate mortgages could face raised costs

Interest rates on flexible rate mortgages are likely to increase from next year after auctions by real estate lender Totalkredit on Monday.

Published: 21 November 2022 15:43 CET
Danish homeowners with flexible rate mortgages could face raised costs
Interest rates are set to increase on many Danish variable rate mortgages from next year. File photo: Kasper Palsnov/Ritzau Scanpix

Totalkredit, a subsidiary company of bank Nykredit, is the largest provider of real estate loans for private homes.

Because of the way the Danish mortgage system is structured, mortgage sums are loaned primarily by banks which specialise in real estate loans know at realkreditinstitutioner. The remainder of the mortgage is lent by the customer’s bank, which approves the mortgage to the homeowner.

Totalkredit works with a number of major Danish banks including Arbejdernes Landsbank, Spar Nord and Sydbank.

The company auctioned flexible loans on Monday with resulting interest rates exceeding 3 percent on the F1, F3 and F5 loan types, news wire Ritzau reports.

That means the interest on these types of mortgages will be at their highest for several years.

“This round of interest revision auctions has ended with massive interest rate increase,” Arbejdernes Landsbank private economist Brian Friis Helmer Ritzau in a written comment.

“That is in stark contrast to the many years with auctions that finished with interest rates in the negative,” he said.

Helmer said that people with affected mortgages should look at their preliminary tax returns for 2023, which were published last week, in order to help reduce the impact of additional costs.

READ ALSO: Forskudsopgørelse: Why checking your preliminary Danish tax return matters

“Because if you choose to register, in advance, the higher costs due to interest, you will get a higher interest rate deduction [rentefradrag in Danish, ed.] with immediate effect,” he said.

“If you don’t do anything, that doesn’t mean you’ll be landed with more tax, but you’ll get the money back in spring 2024,” he noted.

Unlike mortgages with fixed rates, variable rate mortgages see their interest rates adjusted on a regular basis.

F3 loans, for example, are adjusted every three years, while F5 loans have adjustments every five years.

The interest rates are revised because the bonds [Danish: obligationer] on which the loans are secured expired and must be replaced. The interest rates for the new bonds are set at auctions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Interest rates encourage Danes to restructure mortgages

Large numbers of homeowners in Denmark are aiming to cash in by changing the structure of mortgages, as interest rate trends provide the potential for savings.

Published: 14 November 2022 12:00 CET
Interest rates encourage Danes to restructure mortgages

Data from financial interest organisation Finans Danmark show that 90 percent of the 23,481 mortgage offers that were made in Denmark in October were related to restructuring of existing loans.

Many homeowners in Denmark are currently able to exploit interest rate trends by clearing their mortgages at lower repayment interest rate than the one they originally took out.

This allows the homeowners to cut part of their outstanding debt by taking out a new mortgage with higher or variable interest, replacing the previous mortgage.

At the beginning of 2022, around 400,000 homeowners had fixed-rate mortgages with interest rates of 2 percent or less and outstanding payments over 1 million kroner.

That number has fallen to 287,000 because of the number of people who have undertaken mortgage restructuring, according to the report.

READ ALSO: Should you buy now if you’re looking for a property in Denmark?

“Because of current interest rates, many homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages can reduce part of their balance by restructuring their loan,” Finans Danmark CEO Ane Arnth Jensen said in a statement on the organisation’s website.

“High interest levels mean that the rate on the underlying obligations falls and that the loans can thereby be cleared at a lower rate than they were taken out at. That can be interesting for many Danish homeowners and we are therefore seeing a high number of offers for loan restructuring or supplementary loans,” he said.

Restructuring loans may not be advantageous for everyone and individual assessments must always be made, Finans Danmark writes.

“Homeowners can switch their current fixed rate loan for a new fixed rate loan with a higher interest rate, or they can switch to a variable rate loan. The variable rate will be lower than the fixed rate here and now but the variable rate can be higher than the fixed rate loan you are coming from,” Jensen said.

“Additionally, there is a risk that the interest can increase and maybe be higher than the fixed rate loan. A higher interest will give higher repayments on the loan and that can hollow out the gains made from the restructuring,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS