Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

A new 'pavilion village' for Ukrainian refugees, a chance for snow this weekend, and a grim climate change milestone are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 18 November 2022 08:36 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Look forward to some classically Danish winter weather this weekend -- cold and wet. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Official calls on Danish government to help Ukrainian refugees secure housing 

Since March, 30,807 Ukrainian refugees have been granted residence permits in Denmark — but with the state of the Danish housing market, finding them somewhere to live has been a tall order. Copenhagen in particular has struggled to accommodate the nearly 2,600 Ukrainian refugees that landed in the municipality.

“The empty places we have had — such as abandoned nursing homes — we have put to use,” Jens-Kristian Lütken, Copenhagen’s employment and integration ‘mayor,’ tells newswire Ritzau.  “It’s hard to pull more out of the hat.” 

The municipal government is currently constructing a fourth ‘pavilion village’ for Ukrainian refugees. Despite what the name suggests, these aren’t tent encampments, but rather modular buildings. Lütken says the construction process is slow and expensive. 

“We need the state to step in with some of the properties that the state owns around the country, which could be absolutely ideal for housing Ukrainians. We haven’t seen much interaction there so far,” he adds. 

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why is Denmark treating Ukrainian refugees differently to those from Syria?

Hygge time: a chilly weekend ahead, with a chance of snow 

Get ready for a cold, damp weekend, the Danish Meteorological Institute suggests. Daytime temperatures will hover at or just above freezing, and some areas could even see the first snowfall of the year. 

Zealand could see snow as early as Saturday afternoon, the DMI says, though no promises as to whether it will stick. “It is difficult to estimate, but it could perhaps be a few centimeters,” says DMI meteorologist Martin Lindberg. 

READ MORE: Essential rain gear for a wet Danish winter (and autumn, spring and summer)

Temperature rise in Denmark has already exceeded 2.0 degrees 

Denmark’s average temperatures have already blown past the limit set by the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports. 

The Paris Climate Agreement saw 190 countries commit to lowering emissions with the goal of keeping average global temperature increases ‘well below’ 2 degrees this century. However, according to data from the Danish Meteorological Institute, average temperatures here in Denmark over the last five years were up 2.2 degrees relative to 150 years ago. 

Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen, University of Copenhagen professor of ice, climate, and geophysics, says these increases are “completely in line with what we see throughout Europe…Europe is the region where the temperature, apart from the Arctic, has risen the most.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Danske Bank pushed to change its mortgage rules, Denmark's royal family auctioning off jewels, and the missile strike in Poland are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 17 November 2022 08:38 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Danske Bank must require more money in the bank from mortgage applicants 

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has once again admonished Danske Bank, the country’s largest bank, for being too permissive in granting loans, newswire Ritzau reports. 

The Authority reviewed 78 home loans issued by Danske Bank and found that “in some cases, the bank had granted home loans to customers with negative assets, zero assets or slightly positive assets,” a press release said, pointing to frequent “miscalculations” as to the applicant’s available funds as the culprit. 

READ ALSO:

Denmark: deaths in Poland ‘Russia’s fault’ no matter who fired missile 

On Tuesday evening, amid a heavy battery of Ukraine by Russian forces, a missile fell about six kilometers into Polish territory, killing two. 

After initial reports suggested the missile was fired by the Russians, NATO and Polish officials say it appears it was actually launched by Ukrainian forces attempting to explode Russian missiles mid-air. 

Jeppe Kofod and Morten Bødskov, Denmark’s acting ministers of foreign affairs and defense, respectively, agree that Russia is to blame for any casualties as a result of the blast. 

“It is clear that the Ukrainians have both a right and a duty to defend themselves” from Russian missiles, Kofod says. “If Russia had not attacked Ukraine with 100 missiles, we would not have had such a dangerous situation in Europe.” 

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine is the cause of the terrible incident that happened in Poland and which cost two people their lives,” Bødskov adds. 

READ MORE: ‘Over a quarter’ of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark now working 

Danish royal family auctions jewels, sapphire crown

The Danish royals are offering jewels owned by past queens and princesses of Denmark for sale through auction house Bruun Rasmussen. 

They’re not the crown jewels — the four sets of jewelry displayed at Rosenborg and Amalienborg castles that are technically owned by the state of Denmark — but there is a jeweled crown. 

The star of the auction will be Princess Thyra’s sapphire-studded tiara, which is expected to fetch between 600,000 and 800,000 kroner. (The sapphires on Thyra’s diadem can be swapped for turquoise cabochons, should you want to dress it down.) Also on offer are mourning medallions (one comes with a lock of hair!), Queen Alexandrine’s Art Deco emerald bracelet, and other storied treasures. 

SHOW COMMENTS