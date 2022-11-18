Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Official calls on Danish government to help Ukrainian refugees secure housing

Since March, 30,807 Ukrainian refugees have been granted residence permits in Denmark — but with the state of the Danish housing market, finding them somewhere to live has been a tall order. Copenhagen in particular has struggled to accommodate the nearly 2,600 Ukrainian refugees that landed in the municipality.

“The empty places we have had — such as abandoned nursing homes — we have put to use,” Jens-Kristian Lütken, Copenhagen’s employment and integration ‘mayor,’ tells newswire Ritzau. “It’s hard to pull more out of the hat.”

The municipal government is currently constructing a fourth ‘pavilion village’ for Ukrainian refugees. Despite what the name suggests, these aren’t tent encampments, but rather modular buildings. Lütken says the construction process is slow and expensive.

“We need the state to step in with some of the properties that the state owns around the country, which could be absolutely ideal for housing Ukrainians. We haven’t seen much interaction there so far,” he adds.

Hygge time: a chilly weekend ahead, with a chance of snow

Get ready for a cold, damp weekend, the Danish Meteorological Institute suggests. Daytime temperatures will hover at or just above freezing, and some areas could even see the first snowfall of the year.

Zealand could see snow as early as Saturday afternoon, the DMI says, though no promises as to whether it will stick. “It is difficult to estimate, but it could perhaps be a few centimeters,” says DMI meteorologist Martin Lindberg.

Temperature rise in Denmark has already exceeded 2.0 degrees

Denmark’s average temperatures have already blown past the limit set by the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The Paris Climate Agreement saw 190 countries commit to lowering emissions with the goal of keeping average global temperature increases ‘well below’ 2 degrees this century. However, according to data from the Danish Meteorological Institute, average temperatures here in Denmark over the last five years were up 2.2 degrees relative to 150 years ago.

Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen, University of Copenhagen professor of ice, climate, and geophysics, says these increases are “completely in line with what we see throughout Europe…Europe is the region where the temperature, apart from the Arctic, has risen the most.”