Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A new 'pavilion village' for Ukrainian refugees, a chance for snow this weekend, and a grim climate change milestone are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 18 November 2022 08:36 CET
Look forward to some classically Danish winter weather this weekend -- cold and wet. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Danske Bank pushed to change its mortgage rules, Denmark's royal family auctioning off jewels, and the missile strike in Poland are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 17 November 2022 08:38 CET
