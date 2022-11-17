Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Danske Bank pushed to change its mortgage rules, Denmark's royal family auctioning off jewels, and the missile strike in Poland are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 17 November 2022 08:38 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Getting approved for a mortgage in Denmark is already hard enough for foreign borrowers, but a government agency is pressuring Danske Bank to make sure applicants have even more money in the bank. Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

Danske Bank must require more money in the bank from mortgage applicants 

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has once again admonished Danske Bank, the country’s largest bank, for being too permissive in granting loans, newswire Ritzau reports. 

The Authority reviewed 78 home loans issued by Danske Bank and found that “in some cases, the bank had granted home loans to customers with negative assets, zero assets or slightly positive assets,” a press release said, pointing to frequent “miscalculations” as to the applicant’s available funds as the culprit. 

READ ALSO:

Denmark: deaths in Poland ‘Russia’s fault’ no matter who fired missile 

On Tuesday evening, amid a heavy battery of Ukraine by Russian forces, a missile fell about six kilometers into Polish territory, killing two. 

After initial reports suggested the missile was fired by the Russians, NATO and Polish officials say it appears it was actually launched by Ukrainian forces attempting to explode Russian missiles mid-air. 

Jeppe Kofod and Morten Bødskov, Denmark’s acting ministers of foreign affairs and defense, respectively, agree that Russia is to blame for any casualties as a result of the blast. 

“It is clear that the Ukrainians have both a right and a duty to defend themselves” from Russian missiles, Kofod says. “If Russia had not attacked Ukraine with 100 missiles, we would not have had such a dangerous situation in Europe.” 

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine is the cause of the terrible incident that happened in Poland and which cost two people their lives,” Bødskov adds. 

READ MORE: ‘Over a quarter’ of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark now working 

Danish royal family auctions jewels, sapphire crown

The Danish royals are offering jewels owned by past queens and princesses of Denmark for sale through auction house Bruun Rasmussen. 

They’re not the crown jewels — the four sets of jewelry displayed at Rosenborg and Amalienborg castles that are technically owned by the state of Denmark — but there is a jeweled crown. 

The star of the auction will be Princess Thyra’s sapphire-studded tiara, which is expected to fetch between 600,000 and 800,000 kroner. (The sapphires on Thyra’s diadem can be swapped for turquoise cabochons, should you want to dress it down.) Also on offer are mourning medallions (one comes with a lock of hair!), Queen Alexandrine’s Art Deco emerald bracelet, and other storied treasures. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

What it will take for Denmark to avoid Covid spikes this winter, record-breaking chlamydia, and how the pandemic impacted prescriptions of antibiotics are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 16 November 2022 08:31 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Danish infectious disease agency has hopes for stable Covid rates this winter — if we’re lucky 

The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, hopes we won’t see the dramatic spikes in Covid cases that other pandemic winters have brought. 

That’s if no new variants emerge and hybrid immunity — immunity acquired from a combination of infection and vaccines — is long lasting. And those are big ifs. 

As ever, younger age groups are “expected to be a driving force for the infection” this winter, SSI writes. “Furthermore, there is great uncertainty related to the duration of hybrid immunity, which constitutes a significant proportion of the immunity in society.” 

Denmark shuttered its extensive public Covid testing system in May and has outright discouraged people from seeking Covid tests if they feel ill, so surveillance of the disease is currently very limited. 

READ ALSO: Can you get a Covid-19 booster in Denmark if you’re not in a risk group? 

Danish youth break records for chlamydia infections 

Danish young people from 15-29 years old had record-breaking rates of chlamydia in 2021, data from the SSI and an analysis by nonprofit advocacy group Danish Family Planning Association, DFPA (Sex og Samfund) show.  

More than 31,000 cases were registered by doctors, but officials fear that’s only a fraction of the actual infection rates. 

“It’s worrying that Danish young people are once again breaking this dismal record,” says Majbrit Berlau, secretary general of DFPA. “But even more worrying is that many are infected without knowing it.” 

Young men in particular are particularly reticent to get tested, the numbers indicate. Officials hope a new program to offer home tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea might move the needle. 

Danish doctors prescribed fewer antibiotics during pandemic

General practitioners in Denmark prescribed markedly fewer antibiotics during the pandemic, according to new data from the SSI. 

While the use of antibiotics in Denmark has decreased incrementally since 2013, 2021 saw a sharp drop of 30 percent compared to 2015 levels, the SSI says. (It’s unclear why the SSI chose 2015 as a reference year.) 

The difference was most dramatic in how respiratory infections were treated — kids under four years old were prescribed 51 percent fewer antibiotics during 2021. 

That appears to have paid dividends in preventing the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria — there were 11-12 percent fewer cases of antibiotic resistant E. coli and K. pneumoniae, two of the most common bacteria to thwart antibiotics. 

Ute Wolf Sönksen, chief physician in the SSI’s Bacteria, Parasites, and Fungi department, puts the changes in prescriptions down to fewer serious non-Covid respiratory illnesses circulating in 2021. 

READ MORE: Five essential words you need to know when speaking to a doctor in Denmark 

SHOW COMMENTS