Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Danske Bank must require more money in the bank from mortgage applicants

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has once again admonished Danske Bank, the country’s largest bank, for being too permissive in granting loans, newswire Ritzau reports.

The Authority reviewed 78 home loans issued by Danske Bank and found that “in some cases, the bank had granted home loans to customers with negative assets, zero assets or slightly positive assets,” a press release said, pointing to frequent “miscalculations” as to the applicant’s available funds as the culprit.

Denmark: deaths in Poland ‘Russia’s fault’ no matter who fired missile

On Tuesday evening, amid a heavy battery of Ukraine by Russian forces, a missile fell about six kilometers into Polish territory, killing two.

After initial reports suggested the missile was fired by the Russians, NATO and Polish officials say it appears it was actually launched by Ukrainian forces attempting to explode Russian missiles mid-air.

Jeppe Kofod and Morten Bødskov, Denmark’s acting ministers of foreign affairs and defense, respectively, agree that Russia is to blame for any casualties as a result of the blast.

“It is clear that the Ukrainians have both a right and a duty to defend themselves” from Russian missiles, Kofod says. “If Russia had not attacked Ukraine with 100 missiles, we would not have had such a dangerous situation in Europe.”

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine is the cause of the terrible incident that happened in Poland and which cost two people their lives,” Bødskov adds.

Danish royal family auctions jewels, sapphire crown

The Danish royals are offering jewels owned by past queens and princesses of Denmark for sale through auction house Bruun Rasmussen.

They’re not the crown jewels — the four sets of jewelry displayed at Rosenborg and Amalienborg castles that are technically owned by the state of Denmark — but there is a jeweled crown.

The star of the auction will be Princess Thyra’s sapphire-studded tiara, which is expected to fetch between 600,000 and 800,000 kroner. (The sapphires on Thyra’s diadem can be swapped for turquoise cabochons, should you want to dress it down.) Also on offer are mourning medallions (one comes with a lock of hair!), Queen Alexandrine’s Art Deco emerald bracelet, and other storied treasures.