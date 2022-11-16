World War II bombs destroyed on Danish island

Evacuated residents in the area are unable to return home at the time of writing as the Danish military bomb disposal unit, EOD, checks for a third bomb in the area of southern island Als where two explosive devices were neutralised earlier on Wednesday.

The first two bombs were destroyed in controlled explosions, local police confirmed in a press statement.

A wider area is being inspected by police after the discovery of the two bombs.

Work on the third object could take several hours, police said early on Wednesday afternoon.

The two bombs which were destroyed earlier on Wednseday were found on a field near the town of Sønderborg and come from an RAF bomber that crashed in the area in 1943, news wire Ritzau reports.

Around 500 residents have been evacuated from a security zone around the two bombs during the last day due to work on the controlled explosions, although the bombs were initially detected at the end of October.

Residents returning to their homes once the security zone is lifted could find bomb fragments in their gardens, police said.

“Fragments from bombs may have fallen in the security zone.They consist of cast iron and steel and can contain heavy metals,” police stated.

“To have them remove, residents are advised to wear gloves, pick up the fragments and dispose of it in metal waste containers,” they said.