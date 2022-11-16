Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

What it will take for Denmark to avoid Covid spikes this winter, record-breaking chlamydia, and how the pandemic impacted prescriptions of antibiotics are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 16 November 2022 08:31 CET
Current predictions suggest hospitalizations for Covid-19 will level off this winter--if there are no new variants and hybrid immunity is long-lasting. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish infectious disease agency has hopes for stable Covid rates this winter — if we’re lucky 

The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, hopes we won’t see the dramatic spikes in Covid cases that other pandemic winters have brought. 

That’s if no new variants emerge and hybrid immunity — immunity acquired from a combination of infection and vaccines — is long lasting. And those are big ifs. 

As ever, younger age groups are “expected to be a driving force for the infection” this winter, SSI writes. “Furthermore, there is great uncertainty related to the duration of hybrid immunity, which constitutes a significant proportion of the immunity in society.” 

Denmark shuttered its extensive public Covid testing system in May and has outright discouraged people from seeking Covid tests if they feel ill, so surveillance of the disease is currently very limited. 

READ ALSO: Can you get a Covid-19 booster in Denmark if you’re not in a risk group? 

Danish youth break records for chlamydia infections 

Danish young people from 15-29 years old had record-breaking rates of chlamydia in 2021, data from the SSI and an analysis by nonprofit advocacy group Danish Family Planning Association, DFPA (Sex og Samfund) show.  

More than 31,000 cases were registered by doctors, but officials fear that’s only a fraction of the actual infection rates. 

“It’s worrying that Danish young people are once again breaking this dismal record,” says Majbrit Berlau, secretary general of DFPA. “But even more worrying is that many are infected without knowing it.” 

Young men in particular are particularly reticent to get tested, the numbers indicate. Officials hope a new program to offer home tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea might move the needle. 

Danish doctors prescribed fewer antibiotics during pandemic

General practitioners in Denmark prescribed markedly fewer antibiotics during the pandemic, according to new data from the SSI. 

While the use of antibiotics in Denmark has decreased incrementally since 2013, 2021 saw a sharp drop of 30 percent compared to 2015 levels, the SSI says. (It’s unclear why the SSI chose 2015 as a reference year.) 

The difference was most dramatic in how respiratory infections were treated — kids under four years old were prescribed 51 percent fewer antibiotics during 2021. 

That appears to have paid dividends in preventing the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria — there were 11-12 percent fewer cases of antibiotic resistant E. coli and K. pneumoniae, two of the most common bacteria to thwart antibiotics. 

Ute Wolf Sönksen, chief physician in the SSI’s Bacteria, Parasites, and Fungi department, puts the changes in prescriptions down to fewer serious non-Covid respiratory illnesses circulating in 2021. 

READ MORE: Five essential words you need to know when speaking to a doctor in Denmark 

Covid boosters: available for all starting Tuesday

For months, Denmark showed no signs of offering second boosters (for many, that’s their fourth dose) to people outside risk groups. But as of today, everyone in Denmark is eligible for another Covid jab — for a couple hundred kroner. 

Shots are available from a smattering of general practitioners, private vaccination sites, and 100 pharmacies across Denmark. Some locations require advance appointments while others accept walk-ins — check before you go. 

Recent research into the bivalent boosters being offered, which target two Omicron strains, indicates they provide more robust protection than expected. 

READ ALSO:

Danish Refugee Council: Danish Immigration Services contradicts own report on endangering Syrians 

In May, Danish Immigration Services released a report detailing the risks that former refugees returning to Syria face — “authorities who continue to arrest, detain, interrogate, torture, extort and kill Syrian refugees,” broadcaster DR reports. That stands in stark contrast to Denmark’s position that the situation in Syria has improved enough for refugees to be sent home, and according to the Danish Refugee Council, a nonprofit advocacy and humanitarian group, the report is functionally ignored in deciding whether to renew Syrian refugees’ residence permits. 

However, the Refugee Board — a part of the Danish Immigration Services that serves as its appeal body — tells DR they routinely refer to the report in their decisions. The Refugee Board has reversed Immigration Service’s decision to remove Syrian refugees in 49 out of 70 cases that have surfaced between May and September. 

“This means that 21 cases in the Refugee Board will not be overturned despite the report of the Danish Immigration Service and the report from the EU,” says Eva Singer, head of asylum at the Danish Refugee Council. “This corresponds to 30 percent of the cases, and these are refugees who may also be at risk if they are sent back to Syria.” 

“We cannot see how they differ from the others,” Singer adds. 

Denmark is the only EU country pushing to return Syrian refugees. (However, since Denmark doesn’t have a repatriation agreement with Syria, that’s left dozens of refugees in detention centre limbo.) 

READ MORE: Danish agency sent letters about deportation to refugee children 

Danish anglers flock to scoop up escaped trout in the Great Belt 

Over the weekend, a fishing vessel rammed into a breeding facility for rainbow trout, accidentally releasing as many as 70,000 non-native fish into Danish waters. Now, biologists  concerned the escapees might make life tough for native trout applaud anglers taking advantage of the free-for-all, TV2 reports. 

The rainbow trout are likely to swim up nearby streams and could disrupt the spawning of native trout, as well as gobble up the eggs and young fry, a biologist told TV2. 

Anglers looking to fill their dinner table and protect native trout should be sure to catch rainbow trout exclusively — preferably with fishing line, since nets would scoop up sea trout too. 

