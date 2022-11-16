For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
What it will take for Denmark to avoid Covid spikes this winter, record-breaking chlamydia, and how the pandemic impacted prescriptions of antibiotics are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 16 November 2022 08:31 CET
Current predictions suggest hospitalizations for Covid-19 will level off this winter--if there are no new variants and hybrid immunity is long-lasting. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Covid boosters now available for everyone, the Danish Refugee Council's rebuke of Immigration Services, and escaped trout giving anglers a field day are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 15 November 2022 08:27 CET
