Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Danish infectious disease agency has hopes for stable Covid rates this winter — if we’re lucky

The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, hopes we won’t see the dramatic spikes in Covid cases that other pandemic winters have brought.

That’s if no new variants emerge and hybrid immunity — immunity acquired from a combination of infection and vaccines — is long lasting. And those are big ifs.

As ever, younger age groups are “expected to be a driving force for the infection” this winter, SSI writes. “Furthermore, there is great uncertainty related to the duration of hybrid immunity, which constitutes a significant proportion of the immunity in society.”

Denmark shuttered its extensive public Covid testing system in May and has outright discouraged people from seeking Covid tests if they feel ill, so surveillance of the disease is currently very limited.

Danish youth break records for chlamydia infections

Danish young people from 15-29 years old had record-breaking rates of chlamydia in 2021, data from the SSI and an analysis by nonprofit advocacy group Danish Family Planning Association, DFPA (Sex og Samfund) show.

More than 31,000 cases were registered by doctors, but officials fear that’s only a fraction of the actual infection rates.

“It’s worrying that Danish young people are once again breaking this dismal record,” says Majbrit Berlau, secretary general of DFPA. “But even more worrying is that many are infected without knowing it.”

Young men in particular are particularly reticent to get tested, the numbers indicate. Officials hope a new program to offer home tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea might move the needle.

Danish doctors prescribed fewer antibiotics during pandemic

General practitioners in Denmark prescribed markedly fewer antibiotics during the pandemic, according to new data from the SSI.

While the use of antibiotics in Denmark has decreased incrementally since 2013, 2021 saw a sharp drop of 30 percent compared to 2015 levels, the SSI says. (It’s unclear why the SSI chose 2015 as a reference year.)

The difference was most dramatic in how respiratory infections were treated — kids under four years old were prescribed 51 percent fewer antibiotics during 2021.

That appears to have paid dividends in preventing the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria — there were 11-12 percent fewer cases of antibiotic resistant E. coli and K. pneumoniae, two of the most common bacteria to thwart antibiotics.

Ute Wolf Sönksen, chief physician in the SSI’s Bacteria, Parasites, and Fungi department, puts the changes in prescriptions down to fewer serious non-Covid respiratory illnesses circulating in 2021.

