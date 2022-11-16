Read news from:
Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge closed to ‘sensitive’ vehicles due to high winds

Strong winds over Denmark on Wednesday mean the Great Belt Bridge connecting the eastern and western parts of the country will be closed to certain types of vehicle.

Published: 16 November 2022 15:52 CET
Heavy winds can make the Great Belt Bridge impassable for certain types of vehicle. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The 18-kilometre fixed-link connection between the islands of Zealand and Funen is expected to be closed until early on Thursday.

Bridge operator Sund & Bælt advised on Wednesday morning that weather conditions meant the bridge would be closed for “wind-sensitive” vehicles until around 6:30pm.

This was lifted 2pm but then reinstated and is now expected to remain in place at 5am on Thursday, according to Sund & Bælt.

Met office DMI forecasts “a risk of crosswinds of 15 metres per second at the Great Belt Bridge through to Friday morning,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Motorists can receive updates at the storebaelt.dk website or by subscribing to an SMS update service by texting BRO INFO to the number 1231.

Once winds reach 15 metres per second in strength, vehicles vulnerable to high winds are not permitted to drive on the bridge.

These vehicles, termed “wind-sensitive” or vindfølsomme include trailers, caravans and campervans and empty or light trucks and vans with a total weight of less than 10 tonnes. You can check here to see whether this applies to your vehicle.

The windy weather may also affect traffic in other parts of Denmark.

Light and sensitive vehicles were advised against using the Vejle Fjord bridge in Jutland, but are not forbidden from driving across it.

On the southern Alssund Bridge, a similar advisory was in place. Winds were expected to be calmer in the area by later on Wednesday.

The Øresund Bridge connecting Copenhagen with Swedish city Malmö was not affected by any warnings or closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

TRANSPORT

Public transport to cost more in large parts of Denmark

People who use buses and trains in much of eastern Denmark, as well as the Copenhagen Metro, will pay more on average for their journeys from January next year.

Published: 15 November 2022 14:49 CET
Public transport to cost more in large parts of Denmark

Transport operators that are part of the Din Offentlige Transport (DOT) group are to raise prices by an average of 4.9 percent from January 15th, DOT confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that services operated by DSB and Movia on the islands of Zealand, Lolland, Falster and Møn will all cost more, as will the Copenhagen Metro.

Increased costs for fuel and electricity are the main reason for the price increases, DOT said.

Short journeys paid for using the Rejsekort and Pendlerkort travel cards will see the sharpest price hikes.

Passengers who use a normal Rejsekort will see the cost of their journeys increase by an average of 8.6 percent, according to figures published by DOT. A three-zone journey will cost 9.3 percent more than current prices, meaning the current cost of such a journey will go up from 21.50 kroner to 23.50 kroner.

Some tickets will see a fall in price, however. Single tickets for journeys of two zones or more will become 6.3 percent cheaper. In practice, that means a ticket costing, for example, 36 kroner currently (this is the cost of a three-zone single ticket) will cost 30 kroner from January.

Single tickets for longer journeys will also fall in price. A 12-zone single ticket will cost 96 kroner, compared to 116 kroner today.

In the statement, DOT said it wants the Rejsekort to remain cheaper than buying tickets individually but wants to reduce the price difference overall.

“Just like everything else, the cost of delivering good public transport is also increasing steeply at the moment. This comes after several years where prices were kept constant, but it is now necessary to let them go up on average,” DOT head of the board Marlene Holmgaard Fris said in the statement.

“However, with the new prices it will be cheaper relatively to travel further with public transport and thereby more attractive to leave the car at home and take public transport,” she said.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s budget-hit buses could pause switch to green fuels

