Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge closed to ‘sensitive’ vehicles due to high winds

The 18-kilometre fixed-link connection between the islands of Zealand and Funen is expected to be closed until early on Thursday.

Bridge operator Sund & Bælt advised on Wednesday morning that weather conditions meant the bridge would be closed for “wind-sensitive” vehicles until around 6:30pm.

This was lifted 2pm but then reinstated and is now expected to remain in place at 5am on Thursday, according to Sund & Bælt.

14:51 På Storebæltsbroen er kørsel med vindfølsomme køretøjer forbudt (tjek dit køretøj: https://t.co/T90DQTgjuS) på grund af kraftig blæst. Forventes ophævet kl. 05:00. — Sund & Bælt (@sundogbaelt) November 16, 2022

Met office DMI forecasts “a risk of crosswinds of 15 metres per second at the Great Belt Bridge through to Friday morning,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Motorists can receive updates at the storebaelt.dk website or by subscribing to an SMS update service by texting BRO INFO to the number 1231.

Once winds reach 15 metres per second in strength, vehicles vulnerable to high winds are not permitted to drive on the bridge.

These vehicles, termed “wind-sensitive” or vindfølsomme include trailers, caravans and campervans and empty or light trucks and vans with a total weight of less than 10 tonnes. You can check here to see whether this applies to your vehicle.

The windy weather may also affect traffic in other parts of Denmark.

Light and sensitive vehicles were advised against using the Vejle Fjord bridge in Jutland, but are not forbidden from driving across it.

On the southern Alssund Bridge, a similar advisory was in place. Winds were expected to be calmer in the area by later on Wednesday.

The Øresund Bridge connecting Copenhagen with Swedish city Malmö was not affected by any warnings or closures as of Wednesday afternoon.