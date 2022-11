Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Covid boosters: available for all starting Tuesday

For months, Denmark showed no signs of offering second boosters (for many, that’s their fourth dose) to people outside risk groups. But as of today, everyone in Denmark is eligible for another Covid jab — for a couple hundred kroner.

Shots are available from a smattering of general practitioners, private vaccination sites, and 100 pharmacies across Denmark. Some locations require advance appointments while others accept walk-ins — check before you go.

Recent research into the bivalent boosters being offered, which target two Omicron strains, indicates they provide more robust protection than expected.

Danish Refugee Council: Danish Immigration Services contradicts own report on endangering Syrians

In May, Danish Immigration Services released a report detailing the risks that former refugees returning to Syria face — “authorities who continue to arrest, detain, interrogate, torture, extort and kill Syrian refugees,” broadcaster DR reports. That stands in stark contrast to Denmark’s position that the situation in Syria has improved enough for refugees to be sent home, and according to the Danish Refugee Council, a nonprofit advocacy and humanitarian group, the report is functionally ignored in deciding whether to renew Syrian refugees’ residence permits.

However, the Refugee Board — a part of the Danish Immigration Services that serves as its appeal body — tells DR they routinely refer to the report in their decisions. The Refugee Board has reversed Immigration Service’s decision to remove Syrian refugees in 49 out of 70 cases that have surfaced between May and September.

“This means that 21 cases in the Refugee Board will not be overturned despite the report of the Danish Immigration Service and the report from the EU,” says Eva Singer, head of asylum at the Danish Refugee Council. “This corresponds to 30 percent of the cases, and these are refugees who may also be at risk if they are sent back to Syria.”

“We cannot see how they differ from the others,” Singer adds.

Denmark is the only EU country pushing to return Syrian refugees. (However, since Denmark doesn’t have a repatriation agreement with Syria, that’s left dozens of refugees in detention centre limbo.)

Danish anglers flock to scoop up escaped trout in the Great Belt

Over the weekend, a fishing vessel rammed into a breeding facility for rainbow trout, accidentally releasing as many as 70,000 non-native fish into Danish waters. Now, biologists concerned the escapees might make life tough for native trout applaud anglers taking advantage of the free-for-all, TV2 reports.

The rainbow trout are likely to swim up nearby streams and could disrupt the spawning of native trout, as well as gobble up the eggs and young fry, a biologist told TV2.

Anglers looking to fill their dinner table and protect native trout should be sure to catch rainbow trout exclusively — preferably with fishing line, since nets would scoop up sea trout too.