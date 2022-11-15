Read news from:
SYRIA

Danish authorities criticised for defying own report on Syrian asylum claims

Immigration authorities in Denmark sometimes rule in contradiction of their own report on security in Syria when assessing the asylum claims of refugees, critics say.

Published: 15 November 2022 10:39 CET
People demonstrate against deportation of Syrians by Denmark in 2021. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Syrian refugees whose residency in Denmark is revoked because it is deemed safe for them to return to the Damascus area are still at risk of persecution and attacks if they travel home, according to critics of Danish Immigration Service rulings on asylum cases.

Decisions made by the Danish Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) appear in some cases to be at odds with the immigration authorities’ own report on the security situation in the Middle Eastern country, according to a report by public service broadcaster DR.

The Danish Immigration Service in May released a report detailing the risks that former refugees returning to Syria face — “authorities who continue to arrest, detain, interrogate, torture, extort and kill Syrian refugees,” DR writes.

An EU report published in September and reviewed by the Immigration Service likewise concludes that repatriated Syrians are subjected to interrogation, arrests, rape and torture.

Denmark’s government maintains that the situation in Syria and especially around Damascus has improved enough for refugees to be sent home in some cases.

The Danish Refugee Council, a nonprofit advocacy and humanitarian group, argues that immigration authorities are not sufficiently taking the reports into account in deciding whether to renew Syrian refugees’ residence permits. 

The Immigration Service told DR that its report is used as background information when cases are processed.

The Refugee Appeals Board (Flygtningenævnet) — the part of the Danish Immigration Service that serves as its appeal body — told DR it routinely refers to the report in its decisions.

The Refugee Appeals Board has reversed Immigration Service’s decision to remove Syrian refugees in 49 out of 70 cases that have surfaced between May and September, DR writes. 

“This means that 21 cases at the Refugee Appeals Board will not be overturned despite the report of the Danish Immigration Service and the report from the EU,” Eva Singer, head of asylum at the Danish Refugee Council, told DR.

“This corresponds to 30 percent of the cases, and these are refugees who may also be at risk if they are sent back to Syria. We cannot see how they differ from the others. As such, the practice at the Refugee Appeals Board is not clear,” she said.

The Refugee Appeals Board told DR that approval of some appeals and rejection of others “is not an expression of unclear practice”.

“In all cases, the Refugee Appeals Board conducts a concrete and individual assessment,” to assess whether the applicant “risks persecution or abuse,” it said.

“General conditions” in Damascus and the surrounding region are not considered in isolation to be cause for granting or extending asylum, it said.

Denmark and Hungary are the only EU countries which currently deem it safe to return Syrian refugees.

Since Denmark doesn’t have a repatriation agreement with Syria, refugees whose status is revoked are frequently moved indefinitely to detention facilities termed ‘deportation centres’, where conditions have been strongly criticised.

IMMIGRATION

Danish agency sent letters about deportation to refugee children

The Danish Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) sent a letter about deportation to Syrian refugees as young as 12, according to a documentary.

Published: 14 November 2022 17:41 CET
A documentary by public service broadcaster DR has revealed that the Danish government sends letters to children under 15 as their families’ refugee applications are being processed. 

The documentary, titled På flugt fra Danmark (‘Fleeing from Denmark’) features Ghazal Sbinati, a 12-year-old who was born in Syria and has spent eight years living and studying in Denmark.

“I go to school and have many friends and I hope we stay in Denmark,” Sbinati says in the documentary.

Sbinati received a letter, addressed to her by name, from the Danish Immigration Service telling her “if you do not leave voluntarily, you can be forcibly sent to Syria.”

In fact, Denmark does not have a repatriation agreement with Syria because it does not recognise the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad. This means that Denmark cannot force refugees whose status has been revoked to leave, but instead places them at ‘departure centres’ or udrejsecentre until they leave voluntarily.

The Immigration Service told DR it’s standard practice to communicate with every member of a family during application processing.

Children under the age of 15, who do not have official digital post, receive these communications by mail and addressed with their name. 

The Danish Refugee Council objected to the policy.

“Why use the words about forced deportation in the letters? Instead, the Immigration Service should not process these cases until they know whether they can forcibly deport,” the organisation’s head of asylum Eva Singer said.

“When you address a letter directly to a child and write that they can be forcibly deported to Syria if they don’t go themselves, that’s a completely different way for an authority to be talking to a child and threatening them with what they’re at risk of. I think that’s shocking,” she said.

The Danish Immigration Service said it was reconsidering the practice when presented with the issue by DR.

“The Danish Immigration Service can confirm that we are currently in consideration of our practice regarding informing children of our decisions,” it said.

Despite the letter she received, Sbinati and her family received a two-year extension to their residence permit. 

The DR documentary will be broadcast on Monday.

