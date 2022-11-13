Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II delights jubilee crowds after family spat

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne Saturday, joined by her family following a public row with her youngest son.

Published: 13 November 2022 09:19 CET
Queen Margrethe II
At the end of September, the queen stripped four of her grandchildren of their titles. Photo by Carsten Rehder / dpa / AFP

The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall.

The two events had been postponed following the death in September of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, her third cousin.

Now Europe’s only reigning queen, Margrethe waved from the city hall balcony, greeting a crowd of about 1,500 people in the capital’s main square.

At the end of September, the queen stripped four of her grandchildren of their titles, sparking unprecedented royal drama and leading her enraged second son Prince Joachim to air the family’s dirty laundry in public.

The queen announced that 53-year-old Prince Joachim’s four children would no longer be able to use the title of prince or princess after January 1st.

Apologies

She apologised for the hurt caused but said the move was to allow her grandchildren to live normal lives without royal obligations.

Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, saw this as a slap in the face and vented their bitterness to the press.

Both were present for the jubilee, however, and the celebrations have been seen as an opportunity to close a difficult chapter – at least in appearance.

Pensioner Margit Lauritze, a well-wisher among those gathered in the capital, told AFP: “Family is very important for our queen, and I think it is very important for the princes that the family is reunited.”

“In all families, there are differences, and they will find a solution, I’m sure”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to celebrate jubilee on Copenhagen City Hall balcony

Queen Margrethe of Denmark will on November 12th step on to the balcony at Copenhagen City Hall to mark her 50th jubilee in an event that has been repeatedly postponed.

Published: 18 October 2022 16:14 CEST
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to celebrate jubilee on Copenhagen City Hall balcony

The Queen will appear at the City Hall (Rådhuspladsen) balcony – where thousands of people will be able to gather on the City Hall Square below – to celebrate her jubilee.

This year has already seen events to mark the Queen’s jubilee, but the balcony appearance has been rescheduled on repeat occasions for different reasons.

It will now take place on November 12th, the palace confirmed in a statement.

The celebrations were initially scheduled for the beginning of 2022, closer to the exact date of the jubilee. They were postponed until September due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A second postponement saw celebrations on September 10th toned down following the death of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Margrethe will step onto the balcony in central Copenhagen at 1pm, according to the November 12th schedule.

READ ALSO: How serious are the divisions in Denmark’s royal family?

SHOW COMMENTS