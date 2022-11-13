Read news from:
POLITICS

After ten years, dispute over illegal hand railings on Fur island nears its end

A ten-year dispute over a hand railing on a lookout post on Fur, a Danish island in the Limfjord, may finally be resolved.

Published: 13 November 2022 09:55 CET
Hill
The year-long battle over railings on the Danish island of Fur may soon be over. Photo by Nicholas Beel / Unsplash

Updates to the Museum Act, which Acting Culture Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen implemented this summer, could end the dispute on the hand railing, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The change in the law came into force at the end of the summer. Thus, it seems that the railing, which a group of pensioners put up, can remain standing.

Until now, no railings have been allowed on tumuli such as this.

According to Jyllands-Posten, the argument for the ban was “to protect historical monuments from destruction”.

A ten-year-long dispute

Ten years ago, during an inspection, the Danish Cultural Heritage Agency discovered that a railing had been installed at the stairs to the Bette Jens Hyw lookout post.

From there, people usually enjoy a view of Mors, Thy, and Himmerland. The railing was removed after the inspection.

A group of residents then began to put up new railings in protest against the ban on railings. Every time, the agency and Skive Municipality acted, removing new hand railings.

Halsboe-Jørgensen is not the first minister to have visited the disputed site.

In 2019, then Minister of Culture Mette Bock also visited Fur. She refused to lift the handrail ban at the time, saying that if she were to give permission to Fur, she would also have to give permission to such actions everywhere else.

However, the residents continued to put up railings.

“We have been dealing with it for a few years now and put up five railings,” Anton Simonsen told Jyllands-Posten.

He has lived on Fur since 1964. Now, however, his year-long battle for the railing may soon be over, as this week, Skive Municipality decided to send out an application for dispensation from the railing ban.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

No new Danish government expected for ‘at least two weeks’

Negotiations to find a new Danish government look set to become protracted with no deal expected until at least late November.

Published: 11 November 2022 16:58 CET
No new Danish government expected for 'at least two weeks'

The talks, which began on Friday last week, will continue for at least another two weeks, the Social Democratic party said in a statement on Friday.

“Initial negotiations” will be ongoing up to and including November 24th, according to the statement.

So far, around 30 meetings have been held between the parliamentary parties and North Atlantic mandate holders, it stated.

“We have come far during these days and will proceed next week. Some parties could not take part in recent days,” lead negotiator and acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen said following talks at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Christiansborg parliament in Copenhagen on Friday.

Various topics – including health and the economy – have so far been the subject of discussions. Next week will see talks on children and young people, followed by climate and the environment, Frederiksen said.

“The initial rounds of talks on the major political and social agendas are likely to continue for some time to come,” she said.

Economy, reforms and the response to be inflation will also be discussed next week, the second time these areas have been addressed.

The week of November 21st will include talks on foreign and security policy and bilateral meetings with the four MPs from the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

The Social Democrats said in the statement that they will also seek to find an agreement with other parties over a temporary 2024 budget which can be tabled by a new government.

Denmark’s annual budget is usually passed by parliament by December but protracted negotiations following the election mean a temporary plan for state spending may be needed. This has happened on a number of occasions in recent Danish history, in 2001, 2007 and 2011.

